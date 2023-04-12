Video – Jeremy Renner and “Rennervations” Crew Discuss the Making of the Show with Jimmy Kimmel

Jeremy Renner and some of the stars and creators of the new Disney+ original series Rennervations sat down for a conversation with Jimmy Kimmel last night after the premiere of the new show. They discussed the idea for the series, Renner’s potential hoarding problem and the potential future of the series.

The big story at first of course was that this was Renner’s first press event since his snow plow accident in January. The Avengers star got a standing ovation as he took the stage, joining executive producers Rory Millikin, Romilda De Luca and Patrick Costello as well as build crew member Roxy Molohon.

Renner discussed the idea for the show which began with him buying decommissioned government vehicles to repurpose them as something that can still help people. He then explains that Millikin was actually the one who came up with the idea to turn that into a show while Renner was filming Hawkeye.

Renner also explains that he never wanted the show to feature his name. While his fellow producers came up with the title Rennervations, he simply wanted to call the show “Good Machines.”

Not all the ideas are coming from the people on the stage though. Renner talked about an idea his daughter came up with for turning a decommissioned ambulance into a mobile pet adoption clinic. He went on to explain that his daughter was actually involved in a lot of the design for the series. “Getting a 10-year-old’s opinion is pretty kind of important, ‘cause that’s who you’re building for, right?”

Finally, the whole panel discusses some of their favorite moments from the series, which delivers some nice, emotional moments for those involved.

Check out some highlights from the panel in the video below:

Rennervations is now streaming on Disney+. Check out our review of the new series.