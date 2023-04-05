TV Review – “Rennervations” on Disney+ is a Fascinating and Heartwarming New Series

Jeremy Renner is most known for his acting career. The Marvel star can be seen launching arrows at supervillains and aliens, diffusing bombs or just playing tag. When he’s not starring in movies, he’s creating and performing music. That would seemingly leave very little time for him to take on a project like, say, renovating decommissioned vehicles to turn them into something to improve the lives of those who need it most.

That’s exactly what he does in his new Disney+ series Rennervations. The new four-part series sees Renner work with some incredibly talented people all over the world on some truly impressive projects.

While this series isn’t really about Renner himself, he is of course the star and one of the reasons a lot of eyes will be on this show. Each episode does give the audience a bit of a glimpse into his life and his passions and helps us to understand why he picks the projects he does. He also does a fantastic job of narrating the series, explaining to the audience each and every step of the way what his team will be working on and exactly what they need.

Renner is surrounded by an incredibly talented team who make these seemingly impossibly projects happen. Each episode takes the time to introduce the members of the crew as we see them working these vehicles and the various intricate modifications. These are the real stars of the show as they all manage to be very entertaining while doing all of the work.

Of course, Renner does enlist some additional starpower to bring more attention to these projects and the people they will help. It adds an exciting element to each episode as the audience is looking forward to seeing these stars and the people on the receiving end of these projects are thrilled to see them when they show up. It’s a fun dynamic for a show like this to have.

The majority of the show is of course the work on these amazing projects. Renner does a great job of letting us know what’s going on each step of the way and the crew gives us just a glimpse into the technical world in which they live. The audience gets to see more of the details that are typically left out of a show like this – whether that’s the work on a door or the installation of water tanks. And of course, that doesn’t come without some drama. There’s a lot of room for something to go wrong in each of these projects and the show doesn’t shy away from those moments.

When you really boil it down, this fits into the category of those feel-good shows we’ve all seen before. It’s the combination of the unique jobs and the genuine passion Renner and his crew have for helping people that set this show apart. It is truly heartwarming and beautiful to watch as these amazing projects come together to change the lives of people in need.

Obviously, seeing the finished products is one of the most fun parts of the show. What these people accomplish is unbelievable as we get to see an old city bus transform into a dance studio or an old truck become a music studio. Seeing these jobs completed is not only satisfying but also so incredibly impressive and just downright cool.

Overall, Rennervations is a fun, heartwarming watch that anyone can enjoy. It’s just different enough from any other show from this genre to be a very interesting watch for fans of this type of show. Renner and his crew are both entertaining and informative and really help carry the show. That is, at least until we get to see their finished product and those emotional moments at the end of each episode.

Rennervations will debut on Disney+ with all four episodes dropping on April 12th.