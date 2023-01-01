“Hawkeye” Star Jeremy Renner in “Critical but Stable” Condition Following Weather-Related Accident

Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner is reportedly in “critical but stable” condition after a snow plow accident at his home in Nevada.
UPDATE:
- According to The Hollywood Reporter, Renner has undergone surgery for blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries he suffered in a snow plow accident yesterday.
- The actor remains in the intensive care unit in “critical but stable condition.”
- Renner’s publicist released a statement on the situation:
- “Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”
ORIGINAL (1/1/23):
- Deadline is reporting that actor Jeremy Renner had a weather-related accident at his home in the Reno, Nevada area earlier today and is currently in “critical but stable” condition.
- A spokesperson for the Marvel Studios star shared that Renner had to be airlifted to a hospital and is “receiving excellent care” while surrounded by family.
- The accident occurred earlier today while Jeremy was plowing snow.
- Reno was under a flood warning earlier this weekend, which was canceled when the rain turned to snow. The current temperature in Reno is currently 28 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Jeremy Renner co-owns a house-renovating business with Kristoffer Winters in Washoe County, Nevada, which is to be featured in the upcoming Disney+ series Rennervations.
- Renner is also the star of the Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown, with the show’s second season set to premiere on January 15th.