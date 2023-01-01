“Hawkeye” Star Jeremy Renner in “Critical but Stable” Condition Following Weather-Related Accident

Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner is reportedly in “critical but stable” condition after a snow plow accident at his home in Nevada.

UPDATE:

According to The Hollywood Reporter

The actor remains in the intensive care unit in “critical but stable condition.”

Renner’s publicist released a statement on the situation: “Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”



ORIGINAL (1/1/23):