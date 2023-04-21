Event Preview – “The Art of Avatar: The Way of Water” Immersive Experience Opens in Hollywood for Earth Day

With the smash-hit sequel Avatar: The Way of Water from the Disney-owned 20th Century Studios having arrived for purchase on digital home media, the company is celebrating by hosting an immersive event entitled “The Art of Avatar: The Way of Water“ over Earth Day weekend in Hollywood.

I was fortunate to be invited to attend the opening-night preview event for “The Art of Avatar: The Way of Water,” which was held in the event’s venue at the Lighthouse ArtSpace (formerly the Amoeba Records building) on Sunset Boulevard.

Once I entered the lobby for the experience, I found posters promoting Avatar: The Way of Water’s digital release, plus some very cool costume and makeup displays from the film.

There were also a couple photo ops, a few screens running behind-the-scenes videos, and a sunflower-themed bar (some of the decor in this lobby is obviously a holdover from the immersive Van Gogh exhibit that normally occupies Lighthouse ArtSpace).

Then inside the gallery itself, guests are welcomed through two large Avatar-themed gates, where the first large room contains the two Na'vi statues that were on display during Avatar: The Way of Water’s run at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood at the end of last year. But the main attraction of this immersive experience is absolutely the giant images from development of the film that are projected on the walls around the guests. You’ll see landscapes from Pandora and all varieties of characters and creatures from the movie in concept art and other imagery.

Next, as guests step in the second, even larger adjacent space, they will find themselves quite literally immersed in moving images and surround-sound audio, combined to represent moods, scenes, and memorable moments from Avatar: The Way of Water. During my visit I watched as those in attendance got lost in the many sights, sounds, and aquatic atmosphere of Pandora– there’s also an elevated space on the second floor that allows guests to look down on this area from above, taking in the spectacle from a whole new perspective.

Below I’ve embedded a 45-second video that should give you a better idea of what it’s like to walk around this second large room, though anyone who has done one of the Van Gogh immersive experiences should have a general idea of what to expect.

Overall I’d say “The Art of Avatar: The Way of Water” is a great way for fans of the Avatar franchise– or fans of immersive experiences in general– to lose themselves in the fantastical world created by writer/director James Cameron and producer Jon Landau– the latter of whom was actually on hand at opening night of the event to give his blessing.

For additional information on “The Art of Avatar: The Way of Water” immersive experience, you can visit its official ticketing website, although unfortunately the complimentary bookings have already filled up for the event. Avatar: The Way of Water is now available to purchase on digital home media platforms.