Celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month with Disney’s Latest Foodie Guide

May is American Pacific Islander Heritage Month and the Disney Parks Blog is helping guests celebrate by sharing their latest Foodie Guide, featuring delicious dishes from various cultures available at Walt Disney World, Disneyland Resort and Aulani.

Walt Disney World Resort

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Capt. Cook’s and Kona Island (Currently available)

Moana Cupcake: Vanilla cupcake, toasted coconut mousse filling, buttercream, coconut flakes, and white chocolate Moana piece with a fresh orchid

Kona Cafe (Currently available)

Hamachi Tuna Roll: Hamachi tuna, avocado, jalapeño, cilantro, and ponzu

Pork Belly Noodle Bowl: Bone broth, rice noodles, soy egg, mushrooms, bok choy, and hot sesame oil

Pineapple Lanai (Available May 1 through 30)

Heart Of Te Fiti DOLE Whip Cup: DOLE Whip, mochi cake, Moana-Inspired white chocolate medallion, and an edible flower (New)

Disney’s Pop Century Resort and Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

Everything POP Shopping & Dining and Landscape of Flavors (Available May 1 through 30)

How Far I’ll Go Haupia Pie: Rich chocolate coconut pie with a layer of coconut Haupia custard topped with sweet cream and macadamia nuts This dish is inspired by Haupia and the name celebrates Moana’s ambition to preserve her culture and traditions.



Available at Various Disney Resort Hotels (Mobile order available)

Korean Fried Chicken Bowl with Cucumber Namasu: Double-fried chicken thighs tossed with gochujang sauce, sesame seeds, green onions, and pickled cucumber (New) (Available May 1 through 30)

Available at the following: Capt. Cook’s at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort Centertown Market at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Contempo Cafe at Disney’s Contemporary Resort Gasparilla Island Grill at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Sassagoula Floatworks & Food Factory at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter Riverside Mill at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

Sesame Chicken Stir-fry: Chicken, broccoli, red pepper, and onion with jasmine rice Always available at the following: End Zone Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort Premiere Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort Intermission Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Music Resort Everything POP Shopping & Dining at Disney’s Pop Century Resort Landscape of Flavors at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort



Available at Various Pool Bars, Table-service Restaurants, and Lounges (Available May 1 through 30)

Pad Thai Fizz: Inspired by the traditional flavors of pad Thai, this cocktail features Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, Fever Tree Ginger Beer, thai basil, and lime (New) This cocktail features Skrewball Whiskey, which tells the story of its founder’s journey from Cambodia to California and the pivotal role that peanut butter played in his childhood.



Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park

Caravan Road (Currently available)

Kakigori: Japanese shaved ice dessert flavored with watermelon syrup and sweetened condensed milk Kakigori is a popular shaved ice dessert dating back to Japan’s Heian period.



Mr. Kamal’s (Currently available)

Chicken Dumplings

Nomad Lounge Available May 1 through 31)

Bangkok Chicken Wings: Crispy chicken wings, fish sauce caramel, peanuts, and cilantro (New)

Tuna Poke Bowl: Steamed rice, edamame, pickled radish, chili-sesame glaze Heavily influenced by Japanese and other Asian cuisines and poke represents diverse and multifaceted cultures.

Coconut Mango Cocktail: Parrot Bay Coconut Rum, Stoli Vanilla Vodka, mango purée, and rice milk garnished with whole lychee fruit This cocktail is inspired by the exploration of the Pacific Islands, featuring popular ingredients offered to explorers along the way.



Pizzafari (Available May 1 through 31; mobile order available)

Restaurantosaurus (Available May 1 through 31; mobile order available)

Spicy Asian Chicken Sandwich: Crispy, pickled red onions (New)

Turning Red Cupcake: Vanilla cake, mandarin cream filling, honey mousse bao bun, crispy pearls, sweet magnolia blossoms, chocolate garnish, and the Asian-Canadian character Meilin panda on white chocolate medallion

Tiffins Restaurant (Available May 1 through 31)

Yuzu Crème Brulee: Ube ice cream, hibiscus cookie crumble, matcha tea cake, and mango sauce (New)

Thirsty River Bar, Dawa Bar, and DinoLand U.S.A. Bars (Available May 1 through 31)

Singapore Sling: New Amsterdam

Connections Eatery (Mobile order available)

Curry-spiced Pizza: Two slices of freshly baked pizza topped with tikka masala, carrot, potato, peas, tomato, plant-based mozzarella, and lime “yogurt” (Currently available through June 1)

General Tso Chicken Salad: Petite kale blend, romaine, broccoli slaw, red bell pepper, mandarin oranges, edamame, crispy wontons, warm fried chicken, General Tso’s dressing (Currently available)

Sunshine Seasons (Currently available for lunch only)

Mongolian Beef with vegetable fried rice

Stir-fried Shrimp with honey-ginger sauce, seasonal vegetables, and cashews

Vegetable Korma with plant-based chicken and cashews (Plant-based)

Asian Vegetable Noodle Salad with wakame, tuna poke, and spicy mayonnaise

Nine Dragons Restaurant (Available May 1 through 30)

Char Siu Rice Bowl: Cantonese-style BBQ pork over vegetable egg fried rice (New)

Garden House (Available May 1 through 30)

Ozeki Pineapple Nigori Sake: Unfiltered sake with pineapple (New) This Pineapple Nigori honors the Japanese settlers who came to the United States and worked on pineapple farms. The first Japanese community in Florida, the Yamato Colony, grew up around a pineapple field.



Teppan Edo (Available May through 30)

Japanese-Hawaiian Pineapple Nigori Cocktail: Pineapple juice, coconut cream, Nigori sake, and a dash of shochu (New) This Japanese-Hawaiian Cocktail celebrates some of the contributions of Japanese Americans to the culture, economy, and social fabric of Hawaii.

Golden Philadelphia Roll: Salmon, cream cheese, salmon roe, capers, eel sauce, spicy mayonnaise, aonori, micro shiso, and pepper flakes (New)

The Citrus Blossom Outdoor Kitchen at the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival (Available now through July 5)

Orange Sesame Tempura Shrimp with orange-chili sauce

Lotus House Outdoor Kitchen at the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival (Available now through July 5)

Spicy Mala Chicken Skewer with creamy peanut sauce

Pan-fried Vegetable Dumplings

House-made Cheesy Crab Wontons

Classic Bubble Milk Tea

Hanami Outdoor Kitchen at the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival (Available now through July 5)

Frushi: Strawberry, pineapple, and lychee wrapped in sweet rice and pink soy wrap served with whipped cream, drizzled raspberry sauce, and toasted coconut

Hanami Sushi: Assorted nigiri sushi with lemon-cured salmon, soy-marinated tuna, and cured mackerel

Creamy Shrimp Udon: Udon soup with shrimp and spring vegetables

Trowel & Trellis Outdoor Kitchen at the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival (Available now through July 5)

Boneless IMPOSSIBLE Korean Short Ribs with cilantro-lime rice, danmuji slaw, and kimchee mayonnaise (Plant-based)

IMPOSSIBLE Lumpia with Thai sweet chili sauce (Plant-based)

Backlot Express (Currently available, mobile order available)

Tofu or Chicken Teriyaki Bowl: Seasoned jasmine rice, teriyaki chicken or marinated tofu, yuzu-pickled edamame, carrots, cucumber, and onions drizzled with house-made lemon-tahini-chipotle vinaigrette, and sesame seeds (Plant-based version with tofu available)

Fairfax Fare (Currently available, mobile order available)

Korean Barbecued Pork Belly Bowl: Braised pork belly tossed in Korean Barbecue sauce topped with Korean Salad and green onions served on mashed potatoes in a waffle bowl

Soba Noodle Bowl: Chilled soba noodles, edamame, red cabbage, red peppers, shredded carrots, celery, and green onions tossed in yakisoba sauce served in a waffle bowl (Plant-based) (Also available with chicken)

Magic Kingdom Park

Jungle Navigation Co. Ltd. Skipper Canteen (Currently available)

Pannie Connie’s Congo Lime Delight: Lime ‘panna cotta’ served with mango-lime sorbet and fresh fruit (Plant-based) This dish is inspired by traditional desserts served in Vietnam.



Amorette’s Patisserie (Available May 1 through 31)

Ube Pianono: Ube roulade cake filled with cinnamon banana mousse and an ube buttercream This treat was created by Pastry Culinary cast member Reuben, who drew inspiration from his Filipino heritage.



B.B. Wolf’s Sausage Co. (Available May 1 through 31)

Korean Bulgogi Hot Dog: Spicy Korean beef and pork hot dog, bulgogi steak, pickled vegetables

The BOATHOUSE (Available May 1 through 31)

Changing Tides: Fever-Tree Sparkling Lime & Yuzu, a unique blend of zesty Mexican Tahitian lime, and floral sweetness of Japanese Yuzu

The Edison (Available May 1 through 31)

High-Voltage Chicken Sandwich: The Edison’s take on a spicy Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich, made with gochujang, a staple of Korean cooking, as well as fried chicken breast, jalapeno lime crema, smoked bacon, frisée, tomato, and pickle

The Ganachery (Available May 1 through 31)

Matcha Yuzu Square: Japanese green tea and yuzu with dark chocolate

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. (Available May 1 through 31)

Frozen Mandarin Fusion: An exotic blend of refreshing iced tea, frozen lemon, and mandarin syrup topped with passion fruit popping boba (Spirited option available)

Ripple Art featuring Moana and Mulan

Morimoto Asia (Available May 1 through 31)

“Bloomin” Japanese Mushroom Tempura: Hon-Shimeji, Asian mushrooms with a nutty flavor coated in tempura batter and deep fried to golden brown perfection served alongside mashed potatoes and a Japanese golden curry cream sauce

The Polite Pig (Available May 1 through 31)

Coconut Jerk Pork Sandwich: Smoked pork butt, braised in a coconut jerk sauce, and topped with a pineapple slaw accompanied by a Hawaiian macaroni salad

Splitsville Luxury Lanes (Available May 1 through 31)

Poa Poa Shrimp Bowl: Fresh jumbo shrimp lightly tossed in blackening seasoning sautéed to perfection on a bed of white rice, topped with a mixture of grilled fresh pineapple, yellow, red, and green bell peppers, and red onion, drizzled with an in-house kimchee ponzu sauce, and finished with fresh Asian slaw and sesame seeds

Ly-chee Martini: Ocean Hawaiian Vodka, lychee syrup, and house-squeezed fresh lemon juice garnished with a fresh flower, lychee, and boba pearls

Sprinkles Cupcake (Available through May 14)

Vietnamese Coffee Cupcake featuring a decadent coffee cake infused with Nguyen Coffee Supply’s Loyalty Blend, filled with creamy condensed milk buttercream and finished with coffee frosting. Nguyen Coffee Supply is America’s first specialty Vietnamese coffee company and proud champion of the resilient Robusta bean. Founded in 2018 by Sahra Nguyen, their mission is to build a diverse and inclusive coffee culture for all while uplifting robust coffee producers worldwide.



Wetzel’s Pretzels (Available May 1 through 31)

Mango Boba Lemonade: Popping mango boba topped with either signature fresh lemonade or frozen lemonade, and mango purée (Non-alcoholic)

Disneyland Resort

Disney California Adventure Park

Lamplight Lounge (Currently available)

Kung Pao Bao: Kung Pao-glazed crispy pork belly, soft bao bun, red peppers, toasted peanuts, and green onions

Salmon Poke: Creamy avocado mousse topped with ponzu-glazed fresh salmon, edamame, pineapple, cucumber, and seaweed salad finished with pickled radish, furikake, fried wonton chips, and togarashi

Lamplight Lounge – Boardwalk Dining (Currently available)

Chili-Ginger Pork Belly Sliders: Chili-ginger-glazed crispy pork belly and Asian slaw on baguette buns

Lucky Fortune Cookery (Currently available; mobile order available)

Pork Ramen with nori, roasted corn, and green onion

IMPOSSIBLE Bánh Mì with lemongrass-cucumber salad

Spicy Szechuan Chicken with sautéed vegetables and steamed rice

Teriyaki Chicken with sautéed vegetables and steamed rice

Pork Wonton Nachos: Crispy wonton chips topped with cheese sauce, hoisin-glazed pork, spicy aïoli, and pickled cabbage

Beef Bulgogi Burrito with garlic-flavored chips

Pot Stickers: Crispy vegetable and chicken pot stickers

Organic Hot Green Tea (Non-alcoholic)

Black Milk Tea with sea salt cream and brown sugar boba (Non-alcoholic)

Ube Milk Tea topped with tiramisu foam and served with boba (Non-alcoholic)(Available starting May 2)

Bottle Logic Hanamachi: Japanese rice lager

Japanese Mule: Japanese Whiskey, ginger beer, and simple syrup

Paradise Garden Grill (Available Starting May 2)

Sweet Thai Chile Chicken Tenders: Chicken tenders tossed in sweet Thai chili sauce and slaw with crushed almonds, mandarin orange segments, crispy noodles, and citrus vinaigrette served with fries topped with cheese sauce

Pym Test Kitchen (Currently available; mobile order available)

Atomic Pretzel: Salmon Poke Pretzel with ponzu-marinated salmon, sriracha mayo, avocado mousse, wasabi mayo, and watermelon radish

Disneyland Park

Bengal Barbecue (Currently available; mobile order available)

Pork Belly Skewer: Grilled pork belly with hoisin sauce, pickled carrots, and daikon topped with cilantro

Chieftain Chicken Skewer: Chicken skewer in a Polynesian sauce

Galactic Grill (Mobile order available)

Grilled Pineapple Ham-Burger: Angus beef patty, grilled spiced ham, pineapple, togarashi slaw, and sweet mayonnaise served on a toasted brioche bun (Currently available through May 11)

Bacon & Slaw Burger: 1/3 lb Angus patty, marinated pork belly, American cheese, Asian-inspired slaw, and sambal sweet mayo on a toasted brioche bun (Available starting May 12)

The Tropical Hideaway (Currently available)

Char Siu Bao: Sweet sticky roasted pork and sweet BBQ sauce dusted with paprika

Lime Chicken Bao with butternut squash and fresh herbs

Spiced Vegetable Bao with chickpeas and braised vegetables

Traditional Pork Lumpia: Pork and vegetable lumpia with sweet chili dipping sauce

Sweet Lumpia: Pineapple and cream cheese-filled lumpia with DOLE Pineapple dipping sauce

Disneyland Hotel

Tangaroa Terrace Tropical Bar & Grill (Currently available; mobile order available)

Loco Moco Burrito: Steamed jasmine rice, chopped garlic beef patty, fried egg, gravy, crunchy fried onions, and furikake served with salsa roja (Available for breakfast, lunch, and dinner)

Pork Gyoza: Steamed pork and vegetable pot stickers served with gochujang aïoli, unagi sauce, and bonito flakes (Available for lunch and dinner)

Sweet-and-Spicy Chicken Wings: Asian honey glaze and sesame seeds served with togarashi aïoli (Available for lunch and dinner)

Panko-crusted Long Beans served with togarashi aïoli (Available for lunch and dinner)

Angus 1/2 lb. Hawaiian Cheeseburger with grilled pineapple, applewood-smoked bacon, havarti cheese, butter lettuce, tomato, onions, and sweet & spicy spread served with sweet potato fries or french fries (Available for lunch and dinner)

Hawaiian Platter: Choice of marinated short rib or teriyaki chicken thigh served with furikake-seasoned jasmine rice, macaroni salad, and tangy slaw (Available for lunch and dinner)

Rongo Salad: Edamame, green papaya, iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, gooseberries, crispy shallots, sesame seeds, and marinated tofu with fermented miso vinaigrette (Plant-based) (Available for lunch and dinner)

Poke Bowl: Choice of ahi tuna, salmon, or marinated tofu with smashed avocado, sliced cucumber, edamame, and imitation crab salad with sushi rice topped with crispy fried onions and togarashi aioli (Available for lunch and dinner)

Tonkotsu Ramen: Rich pork-based broth, wavy noodles, pork belly slices, fresh green onions, shiitake mushrooms, fish cake, black garlic oil, soft-boiled flavored egg, and nori (Available for lunch and dinner)

Pu Pu Platter: Pork gyoza, panko-crusted long beans, macaroni salad, and sweet-and-spicy chicken wings served with togarashi aïoli (Available for lunch and dinner)

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

GCH Craftsman Grill (Available starting May 9; mobile order available)

Poke Bowl: Choice of sushi-grade salmon or tuna tossed in citrus ponzu with cucumber, edamame, avocado, crab salad, green onions, radicchio, pickled seaweed, furikake and spicy aïoli with choice of Calrose rice or mixed greens



Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa

Ulu Café (Currently available)

Mickey Shaped Spam Musubi: Sliced spam on top of a Mickey-shaped block of rice, wrapped together with nori

Poke Bowls: Choose from made-to-order spicy tuna or California bowls, or build your own with fresh ahi, salmon, or shrimp over salad or sticky white rice with a variety of condiments

The ‘Ōlelo Room (Currently available)

Pūpū Appetizer Menu: A selection of Hawaiian Ahi, Futomaki-style sushi rolls, and Nigiri-style sushi rolls including the signature ‘Ōlelo ‘Ahi Poke with pier 38 ‘ahi, sambal, ginger, cucumber, Maui onion, and green onion