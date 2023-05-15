Everything Coming to Disney+ in June 2023

Disney+ has released a list of everything coming this June, which includes the premieres of Marvel’s Secret Invasion and Searchlight Pictures’ Flamin’ Hot, the streaming debut of Avatar: the Way of Water, and a whole lot more. Here are all of next month’s planned new additions.

New Exclusives

Movies & Specials

Flamin’ Hot – June 9th

“Flamin’ Hot” is the inspiring true story of Richard Montañez (Jesse Garcia) who as a Frito-Lay janitor disrupted the food industry by channeling his Mexican-American heritage to turn Flamin’ Hot Cheetos from a snack into an iconic global pop culture phenomenon.

Assembled: The Making of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania – June 14th

Join cast and crew as they delve deep into the creation of "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania." Combining immersive behind-the-scenes footage with candid interviews, Assembled reveals how an incredible new world was brought to the screen.

Stan Lee – June 16th

From Marvel Studios and acclaimed director David Gelb, "STAN LEE" is the official documentary film about Stan “The Man” Lee and his rise to influence in the world of comic books and pop culture. Tracing his life from his upbringing as Stanley Lieber to the rise of Marvel Comics, "STAN LEE" tells the story of Stan Lee’s life, career, and legacy in his own words through personal archive material.

World’s Best – June 23rd

Twelve-year-old mathematics genius Prem discovers his recently deceased father was a famous rapper and immediately sets out to learn more about his father’s life and passions. Empowered by imaginative hip-hop music-fueled fantasies, Prem is determined to find out if hip-hop truly is in his DNA.

TV Shows

Secret Invasion June 21st – Episode 1 June 28th – Episode 2

Disney Gallery: Star Wars The Mandalorian June 28th – Episode 1

Week-End Family June 28th – All Season 2 Episodes



New Library Additions

Friday, June 2nd

Pride from Above

Wednesday, June 7th

America’s National Parks (S2)

Avatar: The Way of Water

First Alaskans (S2)

Friday, June 9th

Wednesday, June 14

Last of the Giants: Wild Fish (S2)

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S5, 5 episodes)

Pupstruction

Raven’s Home

Friday, June 16

Wednesday, June 21

Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie (S1, 9 episodes)

Wednesday, June 28