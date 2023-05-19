Disney+ Content to Watch Before It Disappears

Bad news, Disney+ fans — some of the original content that the streaming service has churned out over the past three and a half years is being removed. While the list of content departing is apparently being finalized, we do have a decent idea of what shows and films will be getting the ax come May 26th. So, ahead of that, some of the LP staff offered their recommendations of content that you should be sure to check out before they’re deleted into the ether.

The Mysterious Benedict Society

Kyle’s Pick

Originally, I was torn between picking this series and the outstanding documentary Howard, Luckily, however, that film will be sticking around — so now I’m free to give my full-throated recommendation of The Mysterious Benedict Society. I’ve been known to describe this show as Wes Anderson for families and I mean that in the best way possible. The series is packed with great and hysterical performances, yet my favorite is undoubtedly Marta Kessler as Constance, who never fails to get a literal laugh out loud from me. Overall, the series is a fun and clever adventure that I could buy on Blu-ray if it were ever released (and, if the box set were half as artistically-minded as the show, it would be worthy of prominent display in my home). All this is to say that you should absolutely binge The Mysterious Benedict Society before it absconds into the night.

The Quest

Tony’s Pick

When I heard the news about titles being removed from Disney+, I immediately thought of The Quest. Unfortunately, this unique scripted/reality competition series never found a hearty audience though it deserved one. We follow a handful of tweens and teens as they live in this immersive theater experience while competing for the coveted prize. The whole environment and plot is so fleshed out, you get jealous of the 8 or so children who get to participate. If only they could take this immersive idea and put it into a destination-type experience in a resort property to let people live out their storytelling fantasies. Maybe with 100 rooms or so as a boutique experience—-oh wait. Nevermind.

Timmy Failure

Doobie’s Pick

When Michael Eisner took over Disney, he rehabilitated the live action division by focusing on hitting singles and doubles instead of home runs. With Pixar, Star Wars and the animated films, Disney theatrical releases always now swing for the fences. Timmy Failure is a throwback to those simpler films, a simple feel good story about a boy and his imaginary polar bear. The kind of smaller Disney film that would now have a home on Disney+. Or so we thought.

Earth to Ned

Mike’s Pick

Earth to Ned is a fake talk show with real celebrity guests (in the vein of Adult Swim’s cult classic Space Ghost Coast to Coast) hosted by an enormous — not to mention clueless — four-armed alien named Ned along with his enterprising musical sidekick Cornelius. It’s the kind of thing that could only have come from the Jim Henson Company, both in its beyond-impressive puppetry and its irreverent, off-the-wall sense of humor. Only 20 episodes were made and they featured memorable guest stars like Andy Richter, Rachel Bloom, and magicians Penn & Teller… all pretty hilariously doing their best to roll with the weirdness on Ned’s orbiting spaceship.

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer

Benji’s Pick

This show featured a Disney Legend showcasing all the wonderful ways dogs benefit society. Bill's winning personality shines throughout the series. His roles may typically not be on camera, but we got the chance to get to know the man behind goofy as well as our faithful furry companions with It’s a Dog’s Life.

Super/Natural

Mack’s Pick

Super/Natural is probably the single greatest piece of National Geographic content on Disney+ right now. With James Cameron executive producing and Benedict Cumberbatch narrating, there are obviously some brilliant story-tellers involved in this series. Combine that with the signature breathtaking images Nat Geo is known to deliver, and you’ve got some must-watch content. You’ll find yourself getting attached to these bizarre little animals as you watch them put their unbelievable abilities on display and follow their stories. Plus, this show takes a different type of scientific look at these amazing creatures. If you’re a fan of National Geographic, you need to check this series out before it leaves Disney+.