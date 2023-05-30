Top 5 Disney World Halloween Can’t Miss Offerings

Spooky season is coming up fast, and Disney World will be fully embracing the Halloween festivities this fall! From adorable themed snacks to Halloween-themed parties, Disney World has a variety of offerings that will immerse guests in the celebration. We’ll walk you through the Halloween events and activities you can look forward to!

1. Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party will take place in Magic Kingdom during multiple nights during the fall, and it will feature parades, shows, and other Halloween-themed entertainment. Guests can marvel at a fireworks spectacular, go on a trick-or-treat adventure, meet their favorite characters in costume, and dress up in their finest Halloween attire.

Featured entertainment at these parties includes Disney’s “Not-So-Spooky” fireworks spectacular, the “ Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular,” “Mickey’s Boo-To-You Halloween Parade,” and the “Cadaver Dans” Barbershop Quartet

Guests can enjoy select rides throughout the park during the party

Guests can take advantage of Walt Disney World Photopass

Ticket prices will range from $109 – $199 depending on the night. You can buy tickets online

2. Minnie's Halloween Dine at Hollywood Studios will feature spooky Character Dining at the Hollywood & Vine, usually beginning in late September. You can expect favorite characters–including Minnie, Mickey, Pluto, and Goofy–to appear in Halloween costumes as they interact with guests. We recommend booking in advance, as this is an incredibly popular option for guests during the Halloween season!

3. Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit is a Halloween-themed scavenger hunt that has taken place in past years, and it may return for this year as well. Last year, the event ran from September 29 to October 31 as part of the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival. During this scavenger hunt, you can buy a special map and stickers, then search for decorative pumpkins based on Disney characters. Once you find these, mark them with a sticker on the map and turn it in at Disney Traders for a prize!

4. Halloween-themed treats will be available at Walt Disney World during spooky season, including a variety of themed desserts, drinks, and snack items. From “Ghoul Juice” to “Monster Mousse,” these treats are packed with Halloween flare. There are several options offered across Disney’s Resort Hotels, parks, and more, with our full Walt Disney World Halloween Food Guide breaking down the menu and giving a detailed look at each food item’s adorable decorations.

5. Walt Disney World Halloween Merchandise will be available during the fall, including spooky and villain-themed souvenirs, toys, clothes, and more. These will be available via Shop Disney, at Disney Springs, or around the theme parks. Disney shared a “shriek-peek” of these fun items as part of “Halfway to Halloween.”

BONUS! The Disney Cruise Line also offers a special Halloween on the High Seas celebration on 39 sailings throughout September and October. The sailings include themed events like trick-or-treating in costume, Halloween treats, and character appearances in their Halloween costumes.

Know when to visit for the Halloween celebration! Halloween at Disney World typically runs from mid-August to November 1st, giving guests a comfortable range of time for when they can plan their visit. In our guide to when to visit Disney World, we’ll break down each of the fall months–including events, crowds, and more–to help you decide when to visit.

The festivities are plentiful for this Walt Disney World Halloween season, and there is much to anticipate, from delicious spooky treats to dazzling entertainment at Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. Read our full guide to Halloween at Walt Disney World for more information, details, and helpful tips!

