Here’s What’s Offered at Disneyland During Halloween

Halloween season is right around the corner, and Disneyland will be fully leaning into the celebration! Between spooky treats and decorations, specially themed attractions, and Halloween events, Disneyland has no shortage of exciting offerings during this time of year. We’ll break down what you can look forward to for spooky season between Disneyland Park and California Adventure!

Disneyland just announced new details about the Halloween celebration at the resort.

The Oogie Boogie Bash parties hosted at Disney California Adventure will give guests the opportunity to dress up in costumes and experience character meet-and-greets and entertainment, and for 2023, they are offered on more nights than ever before!

The event will feature “Villain Treat Trails,” which is a trick-or-treat event where you can meet villains like Oogie Boogie, Maleficent, Mother Gothel, Ernesto De La Cruz, and more!

“Halloween Screams” is a yearly spectacular featured at Disneyland during spooky season. It includes projections, special effects, and fireworks on certain nights, featuring classic Disney villains, ghosts, and Halloween-inspired songs.

Halloween-themed rides will run for a limited time in Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure. The Haunted Mansion’s holiday overlay called “Haunted Mansion Holiday” can be experienced September-January, and Guardians of the Galaxy-Mission: Breakout! becomes “Guardians of the Galaxy–Monsters After Dark” starting at 3PM each day. Other Halloween overlays include Luigi’s Rollickin’ Roadsters turning into “Luigi’s Honkin’ Haul-O-Ween” and Mater's Junkyard Jamboree becoming “Mater's Graveyard JamBOOree.” These rides are extremely popular for a good reason, so make sure to ride them first thing in the morning or use Disneyland Genie+ to secure a Lightning Lane return time for them as soon as you’re able before they run out.

Character Meet-and-Greets will take place throughout the parks. Jack Skellington and Sally often appear for a holiday meet-and-greet in New Orleans Square, and you can also catch Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy wearing their Halloween costumes during the day. In the past, Disney villains like Maleficent, Captain Hook, and Cruella de Ville have also been spotted around the parks during Halloween season.

“Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit” is scheduled to return for fall of 2023. This is a scavenger hunt to find 13 character-inspired pumpkins that are hidden across Downtown Disney. When you complete your map, you can redeem it for a prize!

Halloween treats will be offered, including a variety of themed desserts, drinks, and snack items. From a Minnie Witch Apple to an “Oogie Boogie Worms and Dirt Cake,” there will be no shortage of themed treats between Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure. There are several options offered across Disneyland’s Resort Hotels, parks, and Downtown Disney, with our full Disneyland Halloween Food Guide breaking down the menu and giving a closer look at the decorations.

Disneyland Halloween Merchandise will be available during the fall, including spooky and villain-themed souvenirs, toys, clothes, and more. These will be available via Shop Disney, Downtown Disney, or around Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. Disney shared a “shriek-peek” of these fun items as part of “Halfway to Halloween.”

Halloween decorations at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure feature Cars Land turning into “Radiator Screams” for the season, a giant Mickey pumpkin on Main Street, The Headless Horseman on Buena Vista Street, and more spooky decorations throughout the parks.

Know when to visit for the Halloween celebration! Halloween at Disneyland will run from September until October 31. In our guides for when to visit Disneyland in September and October, we’ll break down these two months, weighing factors like crowds, weather, and events, to give you guidance on visiting for the Halloween festivities.

Disneyland has a variety of exciting activities and events to look forward to during its Halloween celebration, and this spooky season is not one to miss! Read our full guide to Halloween at Disneyland for more information, details, and helpful tips.

