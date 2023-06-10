Her Universe Spotlight: Spider-Gwen Crop Hoodie (“Across the Spider-Verse”)

It’s been a week since Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse crawled into theaters and in that time I’ve been living in the new Spider-Gwen crop hoodie from Her Universe. The jacket itself is quite cool, but now that I’ve spent more time with Gwen Stacy, I’m an even bigger fan of my latest purchase.

We’re back with another merchandise spotlight and today we’re focusing on Her Universe and one of their latest nerdy fashions inspired by the Spider-Verse! Sony and Marvel have teamed up for the second chapter in their Spider-Verse saga that follows Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy, Spider-Man 2099 and a while tangled web of other heroes. Naturally, Her Universe is along for the ride with apparel designed after these awesome characters.

While fans can don t-shirts, shorts, pullovers, and bomber jackets boasting the spider logos that belong to the guys, it’s the Spider-Gwen crop hoodie that has commanded everyone’s attention. Let’s take a look!

Spider-Gwen Crop Hoodie

If you didn’t know, Her Universe is the go-to apparel company for fans of comics, movies, anime, superheroes and so much more. It was founded in 2010 by Ashely Eckstein (the voice of Ahsoka Tano) and has been bringing Geek Couture to fans ever since. This year they’ve ventured into the world of Spider People with an awesome apparel collection that Marvel fans will love.

The Spider-Gwen hoodie instantly caught my eye and Kyle and immediately talked about getting it “to share.”Although if I’m being honest, this one is really for me. The design boasts Gwen’s signature pink, black, and white color scheme and the sleeves also feature teal webbing detail. The same pink and teal combo is found on the lining of the hood and looks almost identical to Gwen’s. On the back is a giant white spider logo with sharp lines and long legs, though not the longest in terms of Spider-Man heroes.

I love the hoodie but there are a few things to know about it. First of all it’s a crop hoodie, meaning it’s not the standard length or width of traditional hoodies. The helm falls right at the waist and sits comfortably at the hips to accommodate for a range of figures. It’s not a short crop that would expose the midriff, but if you raise both arms you’ll be feeling air on your tummy. Also, since it’s a wide circumference, it won’t hold in the heat in the same way that a traditional style does.

Additionally this is a zip hoodie that opens in the front, and while I like the simple black zipper style, the operation isn’t perfect. While I’ve NOT had a crisis moment where I’m stuck in the jacket, the zipper is “sticky” and catches on itself at times. I have to play with it a bit before getting it back on track so to speak.

Another thing to note is that this style does not have pockets. Looking on the Her Universe website a few shoppers have commented on the absent feature and Her Universe responded to the reviews stating that their crop hoodies don’t have pockets, but it’s something they’ll be adding in the future. The lack of pockets has not ruined my experience, but I definitely wish they were there. If only because it’s so natural to ball my fists and slide them in the pocket!

However, this hoodie does have one of my favorite clothing features: thumb holes! Both sleeves have the standard ribbed cuffs with cutouts for your thumbs. These are completely finished (sewn) cutouts and are very comfortable. Since I can’t have pockets, this is a great compromise!

Finally, another cool feature of the Spider-Gwen Hoodie is the collar. Unlike traditional hoodies where the head covering extends from the collar, this one is attached below it where the neckline normally rests. For this look, the main collar extends up the neck, just below the chin, following the design of many standard jackets. The result is ultra cool and really helps to define the Gwen Stacy look.

Now the bad news: this baby has been popular and Juniors sizes are out of stock on Her Universe and Hot Topic. As for Plus sizes only a few remain available at Hot Topic while Her Universe is saying it’s out of stock. It’s not clear if this item will be restocked, but if it is, Juniors sizes are XS-3XL ($54.90) and Plus sizes 0-5 ($59.90).

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!