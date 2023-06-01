Film Review: “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is a Visually-Breathtaking Masterpiece

In recent years, the superhero genre has become one of the biggest components of the world of cinema. Every few months, fans are flocking to theaters to see another masked hero leap into action. And because of the sheer volume of this genre, many of the films have become predictable in the sense that we know what we’re going to get out of the overall experience.

In 2018, Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse broke that mold and really surprised a lot of fans who maybe weren’t expecting much out of the animated film. It became an instant classic and fans immediately wanted to jump back into the Spider-Verse. All of that adds up to a whole lot of hype for the new sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. And amazingly, it not only lives up to that hype, but swings right past it in a stylish new suit and a pair of Jordans.

First and foremost, when talking about this film, you have to first address the animation. This film is more a work of art than it is a superhero movie. Into the Spider-Verse really delivered a unique visual experience – from switching animation styles for different universes to animating a certain inexperienced character in a more choppy way to illustrate his lack of skills. That film was incredibly inventive, and the sequel ups the ante.

There are a lot of elements of this film that lean heavily on its comic book inspiration but the art is perhaps the most obvious. Comic readers know that when you pick up a good issue, you may find yourself on more than one occasion getting lost in the art of a particular page or panel and lingering a bit longer than usual. This film adopts that same effect as viewers will simply stare in awe at the unbelievable artwork they’re seeing on screen. As soon as the art from this film is available for purchase in any capacity, you’re going to want to bring it home with you.

Of course, the life of the film is yet another incredible original story. Going back to the idea of superhero movies being at least a bit predictable, this film certainly does not fit that mold. When you think this story is going to zig, it creates a super villain with a bagel. It also has an amazing emotional depth to it that will have you immediately connecting with nearly every character on the screen (and only “nearly” because there are… a LOT of characters, even if they are all kind of the same character).

And speaking of those characters, audiences will be thrilled to be reunited with Miles and Gwen, who are of course the heart of the film. However, there are plenty of new (aside from their decades of comic history) characters who really shine in this film. One example would be the Spot, a new villain pestering Miles and Brooklyn. While this character has been on plenty of comic pages, this is without a doubt the best story he’s been a part of. The big one though is of course Spider-Man 2099, who was actually introduced in the post-credits scene from Into the Spider-Verse. The future Spidey gives the film the energy and weight it needs to keep driving the story forward.

And those characters are of course brought to life by a spectacular cast. Shameik Moore is great once again as Miles, but Hailee Steinfeld steals the show as Gwen. This film gives the character more some more time than the previous installment and Steinfeld delivers an emotionally powerful performance. Unsurprisingly, Oscar Isaac is also terrific as Spider-Man 2099, bringing an intensity to the film that only he can. Jason Schwartzman is also fantastic as the Spot, delivering a menacing humor.

One of the most exciting elements of this film is that is simply breaks the rules. It’s difficult to elaborate on this point too much without getting into spoilers, but if you imagine a list of things this film can’t possibly do, you’re going to want to rethink that list. Into the Spider-Verse started that trend and the sequel takes it to another level. Marvel fans will have a lot to enjoy throughout this film. And don’t blink, or you’ll likely miss at least a dozen Easter eggs.

This sequel is also very action heavy and, going back to that point about the art, the action sequences are mesmerizing. The combination of amazing animation and an endless supply of web-slinging characters makes for some of the best action ever created in a superhero film.

And even with all of that, this film is really still a comedy first. There are dozens of laugh-out-loud moments spread throughout the film, to the point where you will probably miss at least a couple of lines of dialogue due to the laughter in the theater. Jake Johnson of course provides plenty of laughs as Peter B. Parker, but Schwartzman’s Spot and Andy Samberg’s Ben Reilly also rack up quite a few moments.

Overall, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the most comic book a comic book movie has ever been. Between the stunning art, the memorable characters and the way this story is told, it really feels like you’re watching a comic book play out on screen. And while that will delight the Marvel Comics fans, the emotionally charged story, hilarious moments and incredible performances make this a film anyone can enjoy. It’s always difficult to compare superhero films because they can span a lot of different topics and subgenres, but Across the Spider-Verse will absolutely be in the conversation as one of the very best. It’s also going to go down as one of the greatest animated films ever.

Sony’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is in theaters now.