Entertainment Earth Spotlight: “Mary Poppins” Little Golden Book Classic

Sometimes it’s nice to pause and think back to your childhood and the joy of storytime. Whether at home, school or the library, hearing a story read out loud was magical, especially if it was a Disney book! Little Golden Books are still a big part of children’s literature and Entertainment Earth has a wonderful assortment of Disney titles including a story about Mary Poppins.

We’re back with another Entertainment Earth spotlight and today we’re checking out the Mary Poppins Little Golden Book. This week I was delightfully surprised to receive a box from Entertainment Earth that I had no idea was headed my way. Inside was a Robin Hood figurine, a Loungefly exclusive, and the Mary Poppins book. The book is like a time capsule taking me back to my early days as a reader. Let’s take a look!

Like most kids in the 80s and 90s I grew up with Little Golden Books and Disney is helping to keep that tradition alive with classic takes on their beloved stories. The Mary Poppins book is exactly like you remember with a golden spine, “this book belongs to” and inside covers decorated with characters from other Little Golden Book stories.

This adventure is considered a Little Golden Book Classic and was originally published in1964 then rereleased in 2016. The story is based on the original Disney movie but only focuses on part of her time with Jane and Michael rather than telling the whole story.

For this particular adventure, Mary is already their nanny and she and the children go to Bert’s house where they find Uncle Albert laughing so hard he floats! The “I Love to Laugh” scene varies slightly from the movie and takes up nearly the whole book. Kids will understand the silly jokes and will likely join in with the written laughter. Also, since this is a Mary Poppins adventure, the word “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” is used several times and is broken out in syllables so that readers can properly pronounce the nonsense word!

The illustrations are beautiful and colorful, exactly what you’d expect from Little Golden Books. The backgrounds feature lots of details on the wall paper, toys, chairs, lamps, and more that give an accurate representation of each setting. Kids may not fully appreciate everything in the background, but adults certainly will.

The Mary Poppins Little Golden Book is great to read to younger children and middle readers will have no problem getting through the title on their own. The book is currently in-stock on Entertainment Earth and sells for $4.99. If you shop with our code LPFAN (see below) you can save 10% on in-stock items.

In addition to the Mary Poppins title, Entertainment Earth also has a wide selection of Disney, Marvel and Star Wars Little Golden Books including Moana, Black Panther, I Am Princess Leia, and dozens of others.

