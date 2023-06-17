Entertainment Earth Spotlight: Minnie Mouse Geek Tikis Mug

Summertime is here! Disney fans have tons of ways to celebrate their fandom, but do they have the trendy tiki mugs for those essential fruity refreshers? Entertainment Earth has a large assortment of Geeki Tikis mugs featuring characters from Star Wars and other nerdy fandoms, but most importantly, they have Disney designs! In fact we just got their Minnie Mouse style and have already filled the blender with a tropical cocktail.

Welcome back to our ongoing Entertainment Earth spotlight series! This week we’re talking about Geeki Tikis’ Minnie Mouse mug that will instantly transport you to your favorite tropical destination. We recently received an awesome box of goodies including Minnie, a Spider-Gwen action figure, Jim Shore Stitch figurine, and a very cool Disney100 game, but today our focus is on Mickey’s lady friend. Let’s take a look!

Your Disney display case just got a lot better thanks to this Minnie Mouse Geeki Tiki ceramic mug! Minnie has been given a bit of a makeover as she’s a bit squatter than we’re used to seeing and her shoes, dress and ears have that distressed tiki look.

Minnie Mouse Geeki Tikis

What could possibly make your “island time” plans more fun? How about a Disney themed tiki mug featuring Minnie Mouse! Beeline Creative’s Geeki Tikis line has plenty of fantastic and whimsical tiki mugs themed to your favorite characters. These beverage holders come in a variety of sizes, but it’s their jumbo mugs that have proven to be a big hit with fans. This year, they’ve turned their attention to Mickey (coming soon) and Minnie Mouse with a classic pair of large mugs to celebrate the duo

We were fortunate to receive the Minnie Mouse style and let me tell you this is one hefty cup! It weighs a pound on its own and can hold 16 oz of liquid (so basically another pound)! Minnie measures 7 1/2-inches tall and 6-inches in diameter at its widest point: the base is only 3-inches in diameter. It is ceramic and can only be hand washed. Speaking on hand washing, since there are curvy details for her arms and face you will need a long sponge or wand to get inside the mug and fully clean it. No hand will fit inside!

That brings me to another point, the opening at the top is less than 2-inches wide. You will not be able to sip from this as you would any other cup. The only way to drink your beverage is with a straw. Maybe that’s the point, or maybe these are really intended for display.

If you’re collecting for display this is a cute mug and I love that it's classic black and white. Minnie of course is wearing a polka dotted dress, heels and her iconic bow. Her elbows are at her side and her arms are against her torso, it almost looks like she’s giving you a thumbs up on your purchase! The mold is awesome and her proportions are great, I especially love that she has large, dimensional ears.

One thing that I noticed was in some spots it looks like the black paint was smudged on the white base. I don’t know if this is from the pace of production or if it’s intentional for a slightly weathered look. It doesn’t bother me, but I could understand where this might be an issue for serious collectors.

Cheers friends! The Minnie Mouse Geeki Tikis mug is one whimsical way to share your Disney fandom and love for all things tiki! The mug is currently in-stock at Entertainment Earth and sells for $29.99. If you shop with our code LPFAN (see below) you can save 10% on in-stock items.

Minnie Mouse 16 oz. Geeki Tikis Mug – $29.99

