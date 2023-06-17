Entertainment Earth Spotlight: Spider-Gwen Action Figure From Hasbro

Swinging through the Spider-verse can be a blast especially with Spider-Gwen by your side! Hasbro has a new wave of action figures themed to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and we got to check out Spider-Gwen who comes with a cool web accessory.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

It’s time for another Entertainment Earth spotlight and for this adventure we’re heading to the Spider-verse. Just this week we received a box of goodies including Spider-Gwen, a Stitch figurine, Minnie Mouse Geeki Tiki and a Disney100 game, but today our focus is on the Marvel super hero. Let’s take a look!

Spider-Gwen is a new Hasbro figure that features the energetic and totally cool web slinger from the Sony’s Spider-Verse trilogy. She’s designed for play and can be given to kids ages 4 and up. She’s depicted in her spidey suit and comes packaged on a cardboard card with some awesome Spider-Man details.

Spider-Gwen Action Figure

Unlike many of the action figures we talk about at Laughing Place, Spider-Gwen is not part of the popular Marvel Legends series of collectibles. This particular toy is definitely meant more for play and less for display as she features only six points of articulation. She has no extra heads or hands but does come with one web shooting accessory that attaches to her wrist. As with most Hasbro action figures, Spider-Gwen measures 6-inches tall.

One trend I’ve recently seen across several Hasbro toy lines is the move away from plastic packaging. This figure is attached to a cardboard card with a boxy bottom so that it can stand on its own or hang from a display rack. She’s secured to the box with paper twist ties instead of plastic ties or bands. The packaging also features the hexagon Spider-Verse portal behind her and Spider-Man 2099 and Miles Morales join her as they swing through the city.

The back shows her with the web accessory attached and gives a (really) brief description of who she is. A small warning sheet is tucked in between the layers of cardboard.

Gwen of course is in her signature black and white suit with pink and teal accents on her forearms and inside her hood. Her pink and white eyes show that she means business, and her blue hightops indicate that she can play it cool and she’s got a bit of a fashion sense too!

Spider-Gwen is one of three figures in the line alongside Miles and Spider-Man 2099. This is a great toy for kids who want to recreate their favorite Spider-Man adventures, but aren’t quite ready for multiple accessories or collectible figures. Spider-Gwen will be restocked soon at Entertainment Earth and guests can pre-order it now for $13.99.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Spider-Gwen 6-Inch Action Figure – $13.99

