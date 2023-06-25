What’s New This Week – TV + Streaming + Theaters – June 25th – July 1st

In the mood for something new? Here’s your guide to all of the new TV shows and movies this week, spread across all networks, streamers, and a few nationwide theatrical releases. As always, this week kicks off with my personal top 5. Whatever you choose to watch, I hope you have a great week!

Top 5 of the Week

Rock Hudson: All the Heaven Allowed When: Wednesday, June 28th at 9/8c on HBO What: Direct from the Tribeca Film Festival, this documentary chronicles the life of one of golden age Hollywood’s leading men and the double-life he led.

Hijack When: Wednesday, June 28th on Apple TV+ What: Idris Elba stars and executive produces a series about a flight that gets hijacked, with the series taking place in real-time over the seven hour flight.

Secret Chef When: Thursday, June 29th on Hulu What: A fresh new cooking competition in which the contestants are also the judgest in blind taste tests.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny When: Friday, June 30th Exclusively in Theaters What: The long-awaited fifth film in the franchise that was created by George Lucas and Steven Spielberg.

Nimona When: Friday, June 30th on Netflix What: The resurrected result of Blue Sky Animation’s adaptation of ND Stevenson’s graphic novel, completed by Annapurna Pictures.



Sunday, June 25th

New TV Shows

2023 BET Awards – Special – 8/7c on BET – Awards Show – TV-14 Award-winning multi-platinum MC, songwriter, record producer, and actor Busta Rhymes will be honored with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at “BET Awards” 2023. The coveted award commemorates industry pioneers who have powerfully shifted culture and the entertainment industry. Bia, Coi Leray, Cutty Ranks, Dexta Daps, M.O.P., Rah Digga, ScarLip, Spice, Supercat, Swizz Beatz, and more surprise guests will take the stage to celebrate Busta Rhymes and his 30-plus-year musical legacy. This year’s ceremony will be a Non-stop Party paying tribute to the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop with performances by Dem Franchize Boyz, D-Nice, Erick Sermon, Fabolous, Jeezy, Redman, Styles P, and YG, joining previously announced hip hop stars. “BET Awards” 2023 nominees Ice Spice and Latto, and hip hop artist Mad Lion are also set to perform LIVE. Kaliii and “BET Awards” 2023 nominee Lola Brooke will perform on the BET Amplified stage.

– Special – 8/7c on BET – Awards Show – TV-14 The Freak Brothers – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Tubi – Adult Animation – TV-MA THE FREAK BROTHERS chronicles the escapades of a trio of stoner anti-establishment characters and their smartass cat who wake up from a 50-year nap after smoking a magical strain of weed in 1969, and must adjust to life with a new family in present-day San Francisco. In the second season, the Freaks and Kitty’s Mary Jane-fueled misadventures will take them from their high school reunion to matching wits with Mark Zuckerberg, settling old scores with Mitch McConnell, and battling Seth Rogen in a Pot Brownie Bake-Off contest.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Tubi – Adult Animation – TV-MA The Gold – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Paramount+ Inspired by the iconic true story of the Brink’s-Mat robbery and the decades-long chain of events that followed. On the 26 November 1983, six armed men broke into the Brink’s-Mat security depot near London’s Heathrow Airport, and inadvertently stumbled across gold bullion worth £26m. What started as 'a typical Old Kent Road armed robbery' according to detectives at the time, became a seminal event in British criminal history, remarkable not only for the scale of the theft, at the time the biggest in world history, but for its wider legacy. Inspired by extensive research and interviews with some of those involved in the events, The Gold is a pulsating dramatization which takes a journey into a 1980s world awash with cheap money and loosened morals to tell this extraordinary and epic story for the first time in its entirety.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Mini Reni – Special – 9/8c on Magnolia – Lifestyle – TV-G Known for her large-scale renovations, Joanna Gaines takes on the challenge to renovate three rooms in one week. In each episode, she makes a few budget-friendly changes to completely transform outdated spaces in need of a refresh.

– Special – 9/8c on Magnolia – Lifestyle – TV-G

Monday, June 26th

New TV Shows

The Bachelorette – Season 20 Premiere – 9/8c on ABC Charity’s journey to find love begins! Twenty-five charming men arrive, ready to make a lasting impression and win her heart. Later, at the cocktail party, Charity’s brother, Nehemiah, makes a shocking reveal, and the night takes an unexpected turn. With a first impression rose on the table, the pressure is on, and every moment counts on the season premiere of “The Bachelorette.”

– Season 20 Premiere – 9/8c on Cannes Confidential – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Acorn TV Created by Chris Murray (Midsomer Murders, Agatha Raisin), Cannes Confidential is a high-concept detective series centered on the bicker-banter relationship between no-nonsense detective Camille Delmasse (Lucie Lucas) and charming international conman Harry King (Jamie Bamber). Thrown together solving crimes on the French Riviera, Camille and Harry’s relationship lies at the heart of the show against a luxurious Cannes backdrop. Camille and Harry’s chemistry is complicated by Camille’s colleague and wing-woman, Léa Robert (Tamara Marthe), and a deal they make to free Camille’s ex-Chief of Police father from corruption charges.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Claim to Fame – Season 2 Premiere – 8/7c on ABC Hosts Kevin and Franklin Jonas introduce the 12 celebrity relatives living under one roof and concealing their lineage for the $100,000 prize. This week’s challenge is a talent show, determining who will face elimination in the Guess Off.

– Season 2 Premiere – 8/7c on

Tuesday, June 27th

New TV Shows

POV “After Sherman” – Special – 10/9c on PBS “After Sherman” is director Jon-Sesrie Goff’s feature debut about inheritance and the tension that defines our collective American history. The film explores coastal South Carolina as a site of pride and racial trauma through Gullah cultural retention and land preservation.

– Special – 10/9c on

Wednesday, June 28th

New TV Shows

AMERICAN EXPERIENCE “Casa Susanna” – Special – 8/7c on PBS Casa Susanna offers a fascinating window into a secret chapter of LGBTQ+ history, taking viewers back to the 1950s and 60s when laws criminalizing cross-dressing were common across the country. During that time, an underground network of transgender women and cross-dressing men found refuge at a house in the Catskills region of New York. Known as Casa Susanna, it was a safe place where they could live for a few days as they had always dreamed—dressed as women without fear of being incarcerated or institutionalized for their self-expression.

– Special – 8/7c on Delete – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix If a simple snap from a camera phone can make anyone you want disappear, who in life would that be? Aim and Lily are in an extramarital affair with each other – both are in unhappy relationships with their respective partners. When the ‘Delete’ phone serendipitously falls into Lily’s possession, Aim and Lily decide to use its supernatural powers to “erase” their partners and start their lives over, together. If only things were that simple…

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Disney Gallery Star Wars : The Mandalorian – The Making of Season 3 – Special – Streaming on Disney+ The latest installment of Disney's Gallery documentary series pulls back the curtain on the making of the third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Interviews with the cast and crew and behind-the-scenes footage provide an in-depth look at the latest episodes of the Emmy®-award winning series.

– Special – Streaming on FreeKs – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Disney+ Freeks follows the life of Gaspar, a talented musician and leader of the band FreeKs, takes an unexpected turn when his friends accuse him of a crime he did not commit. This accusation has far-reaching consequences for Gaspar. He is determined to prove his innocence and get his former life back. Gaspar goes in search of the real culprit and does everything in his power to track him down. In the meantime, Gaspar has to watch his former band grow in popularity day by day. At the same time he experiences how the remaining band members Ulises, Ludovico, Coco and Juani deal with the overwhelming success and what the pressure and contradictions of fame do to them. During their musical or truth-finding journey, they all go through a development process in which they begin to question themselves in order to find out who they are, what their fears are and who they ultimately want to be.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Grown-ish – Season 6 Premiere – 10/9c on Freeform The sixth and final season of “grown-ish” follows Andre Johnson Jr., aka Junior, as he transitions from Zoey’s little brother to big man on campus.

– Season 6 Premiere – 10/9c on Hijack – Series Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ Told in real time, “Hijack” is a tense thriller that follows the journey of a hijacked plane as it makes its way to London over a seven-hour flight, and authorities on the ground scramble for answers.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix In the '90s, TV's stunt-filled "American Gladiators" thrilled fans. This docuseries explores the show's success — and how it almost ended before it began.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Week-end Family – Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Disney+ Everyone has grown up in a year! Romy is about to become a big sister, Vic is a blooming teenager and Clara is already thinking about the future. Emma, who has been living with Fred for over a year, is finding the balance between her new job and her life as a step-mom. Meanwhile, Fred tries hard to keep the happy tribe in check. It is not always an easy feat, especially when he listens to Stan’s bad advice.

– Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Anthem – Streaming on Hulu Reflecting upon “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “Anthem” follows acclaimed composer Kris Bowers (“Bridgerton,” “When They See Us,” “King Richard”) and GRAMMY-winning music producer Dahi (Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar, Drake) as they take a musical journey traveling across America to create a new sound, inspired by what our country’s national anthem might be if written in today’s time.

– Streaming on Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate – Streaming on Netflix In Berlin of the late Golden Twenties, the Eldorado is legendary – a decadent and hedonistic nightclub in which gays, lesbians and trans people dance cheek to cheek with the rich and powerful. They let loose to the electrifying music of the Weintraub Syncopators, intoxicated by the smells of perfume, rouge and manly sweat. But the Eldorado is also a space of contradictions, in which some openly gay visitors come dressed in Nazi uniforms. It’s against this backdrop that the heroes of this extraordinary story cross each other’s paths. They are part of the first LGBT movement in history, and this film visualizes for the first time how their emerging identity was intertwined with the Nazis’ twisted relationship to homosexuality within their own ranks. This film intertwines biographical stories, archival footage, voices of renowned historians and of the last generation of first person witnesses and family members with accurate, state-of-the-art re-enactments.

– Streaming on Rock Hudson: All the Heaven Allowed – 9/8c on HBO ROCK HUDSON: ALL THAT HEAVEN ALLOWED is an intimate portrait of actor Rock Hudson, one of Hollywood’s most celebrated leading men of the 1950’s and ‘60’s and an icon of Hollywood’s Golden Age, whose diagnosis and eventual death from AIDS in 1985 shocked the world, subsequently shifting the way the public perceived the AIDS pandemic. Born Roy Fitzgerald and renamed “Rock Hudson” by his agent, with his 6’5″ frame, strong physique and chiseled good looks, Hudson was the embodiment of romantic masculinity and heterosexuality. The film explores the story of a man living a double life, one whose public persona was carefully manufactured by his handlers and orchestrated by the studio system, while fearing a potentially career-ending discovery that he was privately living as a gay man.

– 9/8c on Run Rabbit Run – Streaming on Netflix As a fertility doctor, Sarah has a firm understanding of the cycle of life. However, when she is forced to make sense of the increasingly strange behavior of her young daughter, Sarah must challenge her own beliefs and confront a ghost from her past.

– Streaming on

Thursday, June 29th

New TV Shows

The Chase – Season 3 Summer Premiere – 10/9c on ABC “The Chase” features “JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time”’s James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter as well as three new Chasers ― Victoria Groce, Brandon Blackwell and Buzzy Cohen. Each of the three new chasers may present an affable exterior, but don’t let their good natures fool you. Victoria Groce, “The Queen” of all things trivia, has been dubbed the smartest woman in the world based on her domination of online trivia tournaments and is sure to strike fear in the hearts of contestants; Brandon “The Lightning Bolt” Blackwell is a speed-quiz champ and has beaten both Brad and James at the game; and Buzzy “The Stunner” Cohen is no exception, known for his flashy personal style and razor-sharp wit, like the others … he doesn’t like to lose.

– Season 3 Summer Premiere – 10/9c on Christina on the Coast – Season 4 Summer Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Lifestyle – TV-G In the premiere episode, Christina will design a more functional kitchen and stunning fireplace refresh for clients who want a modern update. She’ll also add bi-fold doors for indoor-outdoor flow and repurpose a special family table into a custom bar top, all while helping her best friend Cassie plan her daughter’s first birthday party. Christina will bring more projects to life for homeowners during the season, including a bathroom boasting champagne-colored tiles and a spa-worthy soaking tub and a main suite retreat featuring a dramatic shiplap wall built by her and James.

– Season 4 Summer Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Lifestyle – TV-G Generation Gap – Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on ABC Hosted by Emmy Award winner Kelly Ripa, the comedy quiz game show from Emmy Award-winning producers Jimmy Kimmel and Mark Burnett returns for another season of family fun and laughter. “Generation Gap” pairs teams of seniors and juniors, challenging them to answer questions about pop culture from each other’s generations.

– Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on Lace – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on ALLBLK – Drama – TV-MA After the explosive events of last season, the incomparable Lacey McCullough’s (Maryam Basir) world has been thrown into a downward spiral. This season, Lacey’s enemies are finally closing in, culminated by a large-scale FBI investigation, leaving the future of Lacey and McCullough & Associates hanging in the balance. Lacey’s right-hand man and loyal confidante has departed the firm for good…disappearing without a trace. And after exhausting all appeals, Lacey’s determined to get her mother out of prison, but with the firm in flux she will need to figure out who she can and cannot trust. All whilst her personal relationship is crumbling, and she is in danger of losing custody of her daughter. Though this prolific lawyer is renowned for getting things done…by any means necessary for her rich and powerful clientele, will she be able to work her magic when it’s her own life on the line?

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on ALLBLK – Drama – TV-MA Ooku: The Inner Chambers – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Fumi Yoshinaga’s hit manga Ōoku: The Inner Chambers will be adapted into an anime for the first time! Inspired by the Ōoku, the historic women’s quarters of Edo Castle, this tale unravels the history of the inner chambers, where gender roles have been reversed. A hit in Japan, the manga Ōoku: The Inner Chambers by Fumi Yoshinaga has spawned adaptations across media including live-action drama series and films, and now this masterpiece is getting its first anime adaptation as a Netflix Series! Serving as director is Noriyuki Abe, who has helmed many popular anime works including The Heroic Legend of Arslan, Yu Yu Hakusho, and the Netflix Film The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh. A talented cast of leading voice actors has also come together for the project, including Mamoru Miyano, Eriko Matsui, Yuki Kaji, and Tomokazu Seki. Staying true to the original manga, this series will bring a new, animated vision of the Ōoku and express the struggles of the men and women living in the secretive inner chambers where gender roles are reversed.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Revealed – Series Premiere – 8/7c on HGTV – Lifestyle – NR Homeowners’ family history, heritage and culture will spark inspiration for every renovation in HGTV’s newest series, Revealed. During the series, designer and mom of two, Veronica Valencia and her team, will meet with clients to learn about their family background and meaningful moments from their past. In each episode, she'll consult with a genealogist to learn more about her clients’ cultural identity and create a life-size mood board inspired by the aesthetic details of their family story. Veronica and her expert team consisting of design guru Tommy Rouse, master builder David Bohler and talented artist Joshua Smith will then transform the home, creating beautiful and modern spaces that honor the family’s cultural heritage. She also will include special heirloom projects, such as artwork and artifacts, that weave the homeowners’ personal legacy into the overall design. Revealed will also be available to stream the same day on Max.

– Series Premiere – 8/7c on HGTV – Lifestyle – NR Secret Chef – Series Premiere – Streaming on Hulu From Executive Producer and chef David Chang, comes a sly twist and playful turn on the food competition series. Ten contestants from all walks of life – from professional chefs and home cooks to social media influencers – are isolated in a secret underground kitchen labyrinth connected by a series of conveyor belts. Guided by a mischievous animated talking hat, the chefs are tasked to perform a series of cooking challenges. However, there are no judges, and the chefs must rate each other's final dishes in blind taste tests. With their true identities concealed, everything will be hidden except the one thing that matters most … the food.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Ten-Year-Old Tom – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Max TEN YEAR OLD TOM follows the misadventures of an average kid as he contends with questionable guidance from the well-meaning grownups around him. Being a kid is hard enough for Tom, but when bad influences seem to lurk around every corner – from litigious parents and drug dealing bus drivers to school administrators who want to sleep with his mom – it’s downright impossible. While the adults in Tom’s life certainly mean well, they just can’t manage to lead by example.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Warrior – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Max In the wake of the race riots that upended Chinatown in season two, Mai Ling uses her government connections to consolidate power, while Ah Sahm and the Hop Wei must find new ways to survive.

– Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on The Witcher – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever.

– Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on

Friday, June 30th

New TV Shows

Celebrity – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Celebrity is a Netflix series that depicts the true reality of the glamorous and competitive life of celebrities encountered by Seo A-ri, who jumps into their world where fame will bring riches.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Is It Cake? – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Deception is the name of the game for the world’s most talented bakers who will compete to create hyper-realistic cakes that look exactly like everyday objects – with cash on the line. But are they good enough to deceive a panel of celebrity judges… and you? You’ll be asking yourself ‘is it real?’ Or…Is It Cake?”

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan – Season 4 Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video The fourth and final season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan finds the titular character on his most dangerous mission yet: facing an enemy both foreign and domestic. As the new CIA Acting Deputy Director, Jack Ryan is tasked with unearthing internal corruption, and in doing so, uncovers a series of suspicious black ops that could expose the vulnerability of the country. As Jack and the team investigate how deep the corruption runs, he discovers a far-worse reality—the convergence of a drug cartel with a terrorist organization—ultimately revealing a conspiracy much closer to home and testing our hero’s belief in the system he has always fought to protect.

– Season 4 Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Exclusively in Theaters Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist in the highly anticipated fifth installment of the iconic “Indiana Jones” franchise, which is directed by James Mangold (“Ford v Ferrari,” “Logan”). Starring along with Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”), Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”), John Rhys-Davies (“Raiders of the Lost Ark”), Shaunette Renee Wilson (“Black Panther”), Thomas Kretschmann (“Das Boot”), Toby Jones (“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”), Boyd Holbrook (“Logan”), Oliver Richters (“ Black Widow

– Nimona – Streaming on Netflix When Ballister Boldheart (Riz Ahmed), a knight in a futuristic medieval world, is framed for a crime he didn't commit, the only one who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona (Chloë Grace Moretz), a mischievous teen with a taste for mayhem — who also happens to be a shapeshifting creature Ballister has been trained to destroy. But with the entire kingdom out to get him, Nimona’s the best (or technically the only) sidekick Ballister can hope for. And as the lines between heroes, villains, and monsters start to blur, the two of them set out to wreak serious havoc — for Ballister to clear his name once and for all, and for Nimona to…just wreak serious havoc.

– Streaming on Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – Exclusively in Theaters – PG Sweet, awkward 16-year-old Ruby Gillman is desperate to fit in at Oceanside High, but she mostly just feels invisible. She’s math-tutoring her skater-boy crush, who only seems to admire her for her fractals, and she’s prevented from hanging out with the cool kids at the beach because her over-protective supermom, has forbade Ruby from ever getting in the water. But when she breaks her mom’s #1 rule, Ruby will discover that she is a direct descendant of the warrior Kraken queens and is destined to inherit the throne from her commanding grandmother, the Warrior Queen of the Seven Seas. The Kraken are sworn to protect the oceans of the world against the vain, power-hungry mermaids who have been battling with the Kraken for eons. There’s one major, and immediate, problem with that: The school’s beautiful, popular new girl, Chelsea just happens to be a mermaid. Ruby will ultimately need to embrace who she is and go big to protect those she loves most.

– Exclusively in Theaters – PG

Saturday, July 1st

New TV Shows

Am I Actually the Strongest? – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – NR To be reincarnated into another world with the promise of a "cheat" power is one thing… but to be reborn as a baby, and then left for dead after your royal parents think you're powerless?? That's another thing entirely! Now the newly-born Reinhart—or Hart to his new friends—must find his way through a dangerous world…but luckily he's got magic that's quite literally off the charts!

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – NR Atelier Ryza – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – NR Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness and the Secret Hideout will be directed by Emma Yuzuriha at Liden Films, with Yashichiro Takahashi (original creator of Shakugan no Shana) handling series composition. Tomoyuki Shitaya (Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma) serves as character designer, working from Toridamono's original designs. Atelier game series composer Kazuki Yanagawa will pen the music for the adaptation. The series will premiere July 1 on TOKYO MX, Gunma TV, Tochigi TV, BS11, and others.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – NR Ayaka – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – NR The story follows Yukito Yanagi, an orphan who one day encounters an eccentric disciple of his father's. The strange man takes him to his birthplace on Ayakajima, made up of seven islands where mysterious beings called "Mitama" and dragons are rumored to reside. There, Yukito meets his father's two other disciples, who protect the harmony of Ayakajima… which soon threatens to collapse.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – NR Brandi Carlile: In the Canyon Haze – Live from Laurel Canyon – Special – 8/7c on HBO Directed by Sam Wrench (Max Original “Lizzo: Live in Concert”) and originally broadcast live from Los Angeles’ historic Laurel Canyon neighborhood, this groundbreaking performance from nine-time GRAMMY-winning artist Brandi Carlile features lushly reimagined songs from her acclaimed album, “In These Silent Days.” Alongside her band, Carlile brings her signature flair to a showcase of her unparalleled vocal talents, featuring an original take on David Bowie’s “Space Oddity” in an homage to the vibrant music scene born in the Hollywood Hills. A once-in-a-lifetime event, “Brandi Carlile: In The Canyon Haze” features nods to the artists who shaped the singer-songwriter’s voice, while solidifying her place among the best performers of all time.

– Special – 8/7c on Buried in the Backyard – Season 5 Premiere – 8/7c on Oxygen – True-Crime – TV-14 “Buried in the Backyard” examines true-crime stories of victims found buried in the most unsuspecting of places. While most people enjoy their backyard as a safe haven, others are not so lucky when they discover the horrors lurking beneath well-trimmed hedges and manicured fences.

– Season 5 Premiere – 8/7c on Oxygen – True-Crime – TV-14 The Days – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Blamed by some, hailed as heroes by others, those involved with Fukushima Daiichi face a deadly, invisible threat — an unprecedented nuclear disaster.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Horimlya: The Missing Pieces – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – NR A secret life is the one thing they have in common. At school, Hori is a prim and perfect social butterfly, but the truth is she's a brash homebody. Meanwhile, under a gloomy facade, Miyamura hides a gentle heart, along with piercings and tattoos. In a chance meeting, they both reveal a side they've never shown. Could this blossom into something new?

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – NR My Tiny Senpai – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – NR When Shinozaki started his new job, he didn’t expect his superior to be so…cute!? He struggled to learn the ropes until Katase, his tiny and kind senpai, took him under her wing. But as they grow closer, he hopes her attention might mean something more.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – NR

This Week’s New Additions on Disney+

Wednesday, June 28 Alice’s Wonderland Bakery The Ghost and Molly McGee Home Improvement (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, S6, S7, S8) Home in the Wild (S1)



