New Trailer and Photos from “Rogers: The Musical” at Disney California Adventure Released

Ahead of the official premiere of Rogers: The Musical tomorrow, the Disneyland Resort has released a new trailer, b-roll, and images from the limited time show.

What’s Happening:

The hotly anticipated Rogers: The Musical will officially open at Disney California Adventure

Today, Disney released some new footage of the stage show, starting with a trailer for the production:

On top of that, several new still images were unveiled as well:

Rogers: The Musical is set to run from June 30th through August 31st.

The show will perform on Tuesday through Saturday on most weeks, but guests are advised to check the show schedule for additional. For example, the show is set to be dark from July 13th through the 15th.

Guests will be able to join a virtual queue Rogers: The Musical Premium Viewing Experience

About Rogers: The Musical:

Inspired by the Disney+ Hawkeye , which features Rogers: The Musical on Broadway, this new show tells the story of how Steve Rogers became Captain America and joined the Avengers.

, which features Rogers: The Musical on Broadway, this new show tells the story of how Steve Rogers became Captain America and joined the Avengers. Avengers aficionados will appreciate creative interpretations of iconic objects, looks and moments from the story of Steve Rogers.

The musical score covers genres such as big band jazz, modern funk, classic orchestra and more – complemented by original choreography that incorporates dance styles from across the decades.

The layered two-dimensional scenery, physical set pieces and a 2,200-square-foot video screen transform the Hyperion Theater for each scene.

Rogers: The Musical includes five all-new songs with music by Grammy-winning composer Christopher Lennertz and lyrics by Jordan Peterson, Christopher Lennertz and Alex Karukas.

The show will include songs “Save The City” from the Hawkeye (written by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman) and “Star Spangled Man” from Captain America: The First Avenger (written by Alan Menken and David Zippel).