“Marvel’s Spider-Man 2” Will Swing Into Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be swinging into Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con in a couple of weeks as we get closer and closer to the game’s highly anticipated release in October.

The panel will feature: Insomniac Games’ creative director Bryan Intihar, Game director Ryan Smith, Narrative director Jon Paquette Senior art director Jacinda Chew VP & creative director Bill Rosemann from Marvel Games Yuri Lowenthal (Peter Parker) Nadji Jeter (Miles Morales) Laura Bailey (Mary Jane Watson) Tony Todd (Venom)

The group will discuss the upcoming PlayStation 5 game and fans will get a behind-the-scenes look at Insomniac Games’ take on the monstrous Venom and how the symbiote plays a role in the sequel to the hit PlayStation games Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales at Hall H.

