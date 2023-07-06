“Marvel’s Spider-Man 2” Will Swing Into Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be swinging into Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con in a couple of weeks as we get closer and closer to the game’s highly anticipated release in October.

  • Marvel announced today that on Thursday, July 20 (2:30-3:30PM PT), the cast and creative team of will be in Hall H for an exclusive panel: “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: Symbiotic Relationships.”
  • The panel will feature:
    • Insomniac Games’ creative director Bryan Intihar,
    • Game director Ryan Smith,
    • Narrative director Jon Paquette
    • Senior art director Jacinda Chew
    • VP & creative director Bill Rosemann from Marvel Games
    • Yuri Lowenthal (Peter Parker)
    • Nadji Jeter (Miles Morales)
    • Laura Bailey (Mary Jane Watson)
    • Tony Todd (Venom)
  • The group will discuss the upcoming PlayStation 5 game and fans will get a behind-the-scenes look at Insomniac Games’ take on the monstrous Venom and how the symbiote plays a role in the sequel to the hit PlayStation games Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales at Hall H.

More on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2:

  • Insomniac Games will launch Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on Friday, October 20th, 2023, only on PlayStation 5.
  • The news was announced during Summer Game Fest 2023, along with some other exciting details and some new art from the game.
  • Marvel also recently shared gameplay footage and details about the gameplay itself.
  • You can pre-order Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 now on PlayStation Store, PlayStation Direct or your friendly neighborhood retailer.