TV Recap: Fury and Gravik Get Ready for Battle in Latest Episode of Marvel’s “Secret Invasion”

Another Wednesday means another episode of Marvel’s Secret Invasion on Disney+. After last week’s episode left us with the shocking apparent death of Talos, this week’s does a great job of setting the stage for a potentially very exciting finale.

This week’s episode opens with President Ritson being rushed into the hospital, accompanied by Fury. However, when Fury tries to stay by Ritson’s side, he is turned away by the doctors. He tries to tell the unconscious president not to trust Colonel Rhodes before he is taken into an operating room. Instead of leaving, Fury posts up outside the door with a gun.

Mean while, at the Skrull compound, Gravik returns and addresses his people. Pagon begins to question Gravik’s leadership and reveals that the mysterious “harvest” has been searching for is the Avengers’ DNA. As he continues to protest, Gravik uses his new Groot powers to reach out and spear him through the chest, killing him instantly. As his operatives look up at him, Gravik reminds them that they are all faceless and nameless and orders some of them to go and kill Priscilla. Beto is visibly shaken by what he just watched, but he simply walks away.

Gravik makes a call to Rhodes, who is on his way to the hospital to finish the job on the president. Gravik instead instructs him to keep Ritson alive and to inform him of the presence of the Skrulls. His new plan is to leverage Fury into giving him the Harvest in order to stop World War III or the elimination of innocent Skrulls. Rhodes reluctantly agrees. This plan also brings us closer to the comic story, in which the Skrull invasion was very public and was not hidden from ordinary citizens.

Rhodes arrives at the hospital and is immediately grabbed by Fury, who puts a gun to his head. Rhodes informs Fury that he has released the footage of him killing Maria Hill and it’s about to be on the news everywhere, making him the most wanted man on the planet. Fury lets Rhodes go and tells him to let Gravik know he’s coming for him.

After the title sequence, Sonya Falsworth confronts Director Weatherby, the man she identified as a Skrull within her own government. She hold him at gunpoint and demands the location of Dr. Rosa Dalton, the woman we saw building the machine for Gravik. Sony shoots him in the hand, which turns back to Skrull green, confirming her suspicions. The guards who rush in see that he is a Skrull, giving her the leverage to get the information she wants.

Beto confronts Gravik about what he did to Pagon and Gravik interrupts him to answer a call. It’s Rhodes on the phone, letting Gravik know that when the president wakes up, he will send confirmation of the strike on the Skrull compound. While he’s on the phone, Gravik is attacked by some of his operatives, including Beto. However, with his Super-Skull abilities, Gravik fights them all off and kills Beto in front of several other Skrulls, who scream in fear. Clearly, Gravik is loving control of his army but he may just be powerful enough on his own to carry out his plans.

Fury returns to a safe house where he finds G’iah waiting for him. Fury seemingly tries to comfort her a bit regarding the death of her father, but she tells him to stop. She says she ran away from him because she knew he would lose. Fury tries to inspire G’iah, telling her this is her time to step up and informing her he knows how she survived her execution. He asks about the DNA Gravik has used and she tells him “Cull Obsidian, Flora Colossus” but those were not what he was looking for. She says he was looking for the Harvest, which Fury clearly knows about. Fury tells G’iah to take Talos’ body to Priscilla to give him a proper burial and lets her know he is heading to Finland as he leaves.

Sonya and her people get the drop on Victor and Rosa Dalton in their home and she demands information about the machine Rosa was making for Gravik. As her men take all of the equipment and torch their lab, Victor grabs Rosa and threatens to kill her, saying he won’t let her betray Gravik. Sonya calmly pulls out a gun and shoots Victor in the head. Rosa appears to be shocked either by the murder of Victor or the revelation that he was a Skrull.

G’iah arrives at Prisiclla’s home and, after a tense moment in which the aimed guns at each other, informs her she needs help burying her father.

Back in the hospital, Rhodes tells Ritson, who is now awake again, all about the Skrulls. He shows him the Skrull compound and tells him they are working with the Russians. Ritson is reluctant to launch an attack on Russian soil because it would start World War III, but Rhodes tells him the alternative is extinction.

On his way to Finland, Fury takes a call from Gravik, who proposes a deal. He wants Fury to deliver the Harvest to him in person and he will call off his plan. He also explains to Fury that the new plan is to get the USA to attack the Skrull compound, thus killing innocent Skrulls while also starting a war.

Fury arrives at an air strip and walks onto a private plane. He is met there by Mason, who we last saw getting things for Natasha Romanoff in Black Widow. He also gives him a fake passport and everything else he will need to disguise himself as anyone but the most wanted man on Earth.

Prisiclla and G’iah go through a Skrull ceremony for the burial of Talos, before returning to Prisicilla’s home. They get to know each other a bit before the Skrull attack finally comes. They scramble to a back room where Priscilla has stashed a bag of weapons. Together ,they manage to fight off the attack.

Fury uses with Widow’s Veil and the fake passport from Mason to get through customs as he enters Finland, where he is met by Sonya. Together, they make their way to graveyard. Along the way, Fury breaks the news to her that Rhodes is a Skrull and tells her all about his plan. He also explains that the Harvest is a collection of Avenger DNA samples taken from the wreckage of the Battle of Earth in Avengers: Endgame, Interestingly, he points out that “nearly every Avengers” spilled blood during that battle, including Carol Danvers. Was there any Avenger that didn’t bleed during that battle? He also explains that the samples were collected by him and Skrulls, who were led by Gravik.

They arrive at a grave, which we later see if Fury’s, and he reveals the headstone to be where he is hiding the Harvest. When Sonya asks him why he hasn’t called any of the Avengers, he explains that they can’t keep relying on these superheroes to save them. He also reveals to Sonya that his wife is a Skrull, which she takes in stride. He then heads into a mausoleum, where he has several high-tech lockers filled with gear. He goes through several almost comically-large lockers to retrieve things like an eyepatch and a gun. It seems as though they could have fit in one locker, Fury. Now back to his iconic one-eyed look, Fury is ready for battle in next week’s season finale. He makes a phone call and simply says “it’s time, let’s finish this.” Who is he speaking to? Is he letting Gravik know their deal is on? Is he calling in some other ally? Fury takes his secrets with him into the credits.

This penultimate episode set things up very nicely for what should be an exciting finale next week. While we are still left with plenty of questions to be answered, the table is set for a final showdown between Fury and Gravik. It will be very interesting to see what the future holds for many of these characters.

New episodes of Marvel’s Secret Invasion premiere every Wednesday on Disney+.