First Three Episodes of Disney+’s “Secret Invasion” Coming to Hulu for Limited Time

As Marvel’s Secret Invasion nears its finale on Disney+, the series is now set to hop over to Hulu for a limited time.

What’s Happening:

  • Starting tomorrow, the first three episodes of Secret Invasion will begin streaming on Hulu.
  • These include:
    • “Resurrection”
    • “Promises”
    • “Betrayed”
  • The trio of episodes will continue to be available through Thursday, August 17th.
  • Meanwhile, the series finale will debut on Disney+ Wednesday, July 26th.
  • This crossover release also coincides with San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, with Marvel teasing that “a Skrull invasion is imminent” and that “fans attending the convention may bump into – or become – one of the menacing shapeshifters.”
  • Incidentally, this isn’t the first time that Disney+ has released its content on a different platform.
  • Most recently, episodes of the streamer’s original series American Born Chinese were offered on Hulu as well as Roku, YouTube, and on ABC.
  • Additionally, another Marvel Disney+ series, Ms. Marvel is set to air on ABC’s The Wonderful World of Disney next month.

About Secret Invasion:

  • Nick Fury returns to Earth after learning that a clandestine invasion involving Skrulls has begun, leaving it up to Fury to set things right.
  • The show stars Samuel L. Jackson as well as Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, abd Katie Finneran, with Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman, and Don Cheadle.
