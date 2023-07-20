First Three Episodes of Disney+’s “Secret Invasion” Coming to Hulu for Limited Time

As Marvel’s Secret Invasion nears its finale on Disney+, the series is now set to hop over to Hulu for a limited time.
What’s Happening:
- Starting tomorrow, the first three episodes of Secret Invasion will begin streaming on Hulu.
- These include:
- “Resurrection”
- “Promises”
- “Betrayed”
- The trio of episodes will continue to be available through Thursday, August 17th.
- Meanwhile, the series finale will debut on Disney+ Wednesday, July 26th.
- This crossover release also coincides with San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, with Marvel teasing that “a Skrull invasion is imminent” and that “fans attending the convention may bump into – or become – one of the menacing shapeshifters.”
- Incidentally, this isn’t the first time that Disney+ has released its content on a different platform.
- Most recently, episodes of the streamer’s original series American Born Chinese were offered on Hulu as well as Roku, YouTube, and on ABC.
- Additionally, another Marvel Disney+ series, Ms. Marvel is set to air on ABC’s The Wonderful World of Disney next month.
About Secret Invasion:
- Nick Fury returns to Earth after learning that a clandestine invasion involving Skrulls has begun, leaving it up to Fury to set things right.
- The show stars Samuel L. Jackson as well as Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, abd Katie Finneran, with Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman, and Don Cheadle.
