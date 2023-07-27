Video / Photos: “Haunted Mansion” Opens at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood with Props, Costumes, Photo Ops, More

Tonight at Hollywood’s famous El Capitan Theatre, Disney’s new Haunted Mansion movie debuted with an opening night fan event. Laughing Place was invited to the El Capitan to check out the theater’s gorgeous display of props and costumes from the film, Doom Buggy photo ops replicating the iconic Disney Parks ride vehicle from The Haunted Mansion, and more decor inside the beloved movie house.

In the embedded video below, you can see how El Capitan Theatre’s fan-favorite pipe organist is also decked out for Haunted Mansion in a creepy cloak, as the decorations inside the auditorium and the theater’s lobby pay tribute to the classic attraction at Disneyland and Walt Disney World. There’s also a very cool Hatbox Ghost sipper that will not-so-coincidentally be available at Disney Parks beginning tomorrow to coincide with the movie’s release.

Watch "Haunted Mansion" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood:

In the extensive photo gallery below, you can see more details of the El Capitan Theatre’s Haunted Mansion props and costumes display, the Doom Buggy photo ops, the Hatbox Ghost sipper, and the tie-in merchandise available at the adjacent Ghirardelli Soda Fountain & Chocolate Shop. You can also check out the unique credential and Haunted Mansion drinking mug that were distributed to guests at the opening night fan event. El Capitan’s synopsis of the new Haunted Mansion movie is as follows: “Inspired by the classic theme park attraction, ‘Haunted Mansion’ is about a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters.”

Haunted Mansion runs from now through Sunday, August 13th at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. For more information and to purchase advance tickets, be sure to visit El Capitan’s official website.