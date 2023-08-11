Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2023 Event Merchandise Guide: Spirit Jerseys, Hats, Mugs, and More

If you’re heading to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party this fall and forgot to pack something boo-tiful for your Halloween Walt Disney World vacation, don’t worry. There are plenty of festive options available throughout the resort, including these fashionable items you’ll only find during the special event at Magic Kingdom.

Get in the Halloween spirit with an official Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Spirit Jersey! In addition to a neon green logo on the back, this Spirit Jersey is literally dripping with creepy-crawly spiders, bats, and ghosts!

Too hot for long sleeves? No problem! The official unisex event t-shirt features the event logo and a spooky version of Cinderella Castle over your heart, while the back showcases a fang-tastic Mickey Mouse as a vampire, along with the event year so you’ll never forget where and when you got it.

A women’s-cut option celebrates the event’s signature show, the Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular. Conjur up your own magic with the Sanderson Sisters with text that reads, “Party until the witching hour returns!”

The Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular isn’t missing out on the Spirit Jersey fun this year, with a new variation in black that is covered in stars and features the Sanderson Sisters flying their broom, mop, and vacuum over the full moon.

Top off all these styles with two headware options: an event baseball cap with puffy icons, or a Mickey Mouse jack-o-lantern headband.

If you’re just looking for a way to extend the magic of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party throughout the fall season, don’t pass up two drinkware options: a tumbler and coffee mug.

Not finding the perfect item here? Try shopDisney’s Halloween Shop, which is full of Halloween apparel, including Walt Disney World items, plus costumes perfect for the whole family and your little dog, too!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)