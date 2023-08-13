What’s New This Week – TV + Streaming + Theaters – August 13th-19th

In the mood for something new? Here’s your guide to all of the new TV shows and movies this week, spread across all networks, streamers, and a few nationwide theatrical releases. As always, this week kicks off with my personal top 5. Whatever you choose to watch, I hope you have a great week!

Top 5 of the Week

Telemarketers When: Sunday, August 13th at 10/9c on HBO What: A documentary series about a quest to expose a crooked telemarketing company.

Reinventing Elvis: The '68 Comeback When: Tuesday, August 15th on Paramount+ What: A deep-dive into The King’s career-defining comeback special.

Miguel Wants to Fight When: Wednesday, August 16th on Hulu What: A comedy film about a teenager who has managed to avoid getting into a fight… until now.

LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest When: Friday, August 18th on Disney+ What: Celebrate World Princess Week at home with this new LEGO special starring Snow White, Ariel, Tiana, Rapunzel, and Moana.

Strays When: Friday, August 18th Exclusively in Theaters What: An R-rated talking dog comedy featuring the voices of Will Ferrell and Jamie Foxx.



Sunday, August 13th

New TV Shows

Billions – Season 7 Premiere – 8/7c on SHOWTIME In season seven, alliances are turned on their heads. Old wounds are weaponized. Loyalties are tested. Betrayal takes on epic proportions. Enemies become wary friends. And Bobby Axelrod returns, as the stakes grow from Wall Street to the world.

– Season 7 Premiere – 8/7c on Telemarketers – Series Premiere – 10/9c on HBO TELEMARKETERS chronicles the darkly comedic, unexpected 20-year journey of two unlikely office buddies, who stumble upon the murky truth behind the work they’ve been doing at a seedy New Jersey call center – persuading people to give money to charities – and vow to expose the crooked American telemarketing industry from within. As amateur sleuths looking to shine a light on the billion-dollar scam, with raucous insider access, raw eyewitness footage, and a comedic cast of call center characters, the film is a madcap story of an unruly, low-wage environment and two long-time office buddies who find themselves hot on the trail of a sobering look at the dark side of American capitalism and the misuse of consumer trust. HBO Documentary Films presents TELEMARKETERS. A production of Elara Pictures and ALL FACTS in association with Rough House Pictures. Directed by Adam Bhala Lough, Sam Lipman-Stern; executive producers, Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie, Dani Bernfeld, David Gordon Green, Jody Hill, Danny McBride, Greg Stewart, Brandon James, Adam Bhala Lough, Sam Lipman-Stern; producer, Claire Read. For HBO: executive producers, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller and Tina Nguyen.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on

New Movies

Trapped in the Cabin – 8/7c on Lifetime Popular romance novelist, Rebecca Collins, is running out of inspiration and concentration to finish her current book. Her editor decides to send her to a cozy cabin in the country, far away from any nosy fans and distractions. After a brief issue with the hot water, she builds a charming romance with the local handyman, Nathan. Things get steamy fast, but soon he’s missing, the doors have been left ajar, and someone’s been reading her unfinished draft. Rebecca is left uneasy as she notices more items out of place and the unshakeable feeling that she’s being watched. Starring Tiffany Smith, David James Lewis, Travis Burns, and Michael Perl.

– 8/7c on

Monday, August 14th

New TV Shows

90 Day: The Last Resort – Series Premiere – 9/8c on TLC – Reality – TV-14 "90 Day Fiancé" couples who have reached their breaking points attempt to salvage their relationships. Each couple will participate in a couples retreat to determine whether they can heal old wounds. Alongside a team of professionals, they will actively navigate issues with trust, sex, jealousy, anger and intimacy. Explosive group therapies, intense couples' sessions, past life regressions, unique on-and-off-resort activities, and much more ensue. At the end of the retreat, each couple must decide if they will stay together or move on.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on TLC – Reality – TV-14 Solar Opposites – Season 4 Premiere – Streaming on Hulu On Season 4 of "Solar Opposites," we pack up the sci-fi and get normal… for a second. Then it’s back to classic Solar chaos, mayhem in the Wall, and some all new Silvercops adventures!

– Season 4 Premiere – Streaming on

Tuesday, August 15th

New TV Shows

Good Bones – Season 8 Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Lifestyle – TV-G Mother and daughter duo Karen E Laine and Mina Starsiak are setting out to revitalize their hometown of Indianapolis one property at a time. They're buying up run down homes and transforming them into stunning urban remodels. With Mina's real estate know-how and Karen's no-nonsense legal background, these ladies are unstoppable in getting a property they want and enlisting their family's help with demo and construction. When it comes to exciting new homes in the city of Indianapolis, it all comes down to the ladies of Good Bones.

– Season 8 Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Lifestyle – TV-G Jared Freid: 37 and Single – Special – Streaming on Netflix Comedian Jared Freid sounds off on the highs and lows of being single at 37, from dating app frustrations to awkward setups to breakup justifications.

– Special – Streaming on The Love Experiment – Series Premiere – 10/9c on MTV – Reality – TV-14 In The Love Experiment, three single best friends looking for love enter a dating app brought to life called The Hall. The Hall is a fantasy experience, filled with eligible men who are ready to commit.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on MTV – Reality – TV-14 Pawn Stars – Season 22 Premiere – 9/8c on History – Reality – TV-PG "Pawn Stars" follows three generations of the Harrison family as they assess the value of items coming in and out of their Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, from the commonplace to the truly historic.

– Season 22 Premiere – 9/8c on History – Reality – TV-PG Scent of Time – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Max A hard-working young woman awakens to find herself traveling into a novel she had immersed herself in throughout the night.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on What's Wrong with That House? – Series Premiere – 10/9c on HGTV – Lifestyle – NR Popular home inspector Joe Mazza will leave no stone unturned to find and fix dangerous property problems in HGTV’s newest renovation series, What’s Wrong With That House?. Joe and his go-to designer Noel Gatts will help clients uncover and repair any hidden issues in their homes before they take on their dream renovation. From leaky pipes and cracked foundations to broken boilers and unsafe fireplaces, Joe – a licensed home inspector with more than 20 years of construction experience – will figure out what needs to be fixed ASAP. Once the property is in tip-top shape, Noel will step in to make it beautiful. She will find creative ways to maximize each family’s budget, giving them functional and stylish spaces.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on HGTV – Lifestyle – NR

New Movies

Eye of the Storm – Streaming on Netflix A deadly virus outbreak puts a hospital in total lockdown, and various people trapped in the crisis must confront a deluge of agonizing choices.

– Streaming on Reinventing Elvis: The '68 Comeback – Streaming on Paramount+ Premiering days before the anniversary of Presley’s death, REINVENTING ELVIS: THE ’68 COMEBACK reveals what really happened behind the scenes of this mesmerizing hour of television. When it aired on the night of Dec. 3, 1968, the special became the most-watched television event of the year, and nearly half of the entire TV-watching audience tuned in to see Elvis Presley, clad in an iconic black leather suit, deliver some of the greatest performances of his life, reinvigorating his career and changing the pop-culture landscape forever. Told from the unique perspective of Emmy Award-winning television director Steve Binder, REINVENTING ELVIS: THE ’68 COMEBACK features interviews with Elvis experts and recollections from those who attended the special in-person, as well as all-new versions of iconic Elvis hits interpreted by contemporary musicians, including superstar Darius Rucker, Latin GRAMMY winner Maffio and America’s Got Talent finalist Drake Milligan, who previously starred in CMT’s hit series Sun Records.

– Streaming on

Wednesday, August 16th

New TV Shows

At Home with the Furys – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix At Home With the Furys will have exclusive access to the heavyweight champion of the world as he exits the ring and tries to embrace retirement with his extraordinary family, including wife Paris, father John, his six children and his brother Tommy Fury with his girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague. Alongside the chaotic school run, the series will see Tyson constantly looking for projects to keep him busy – from a national tour to meet his fans, to lavish weekends away and impromptu family camping trips – all while trying to resist the urge to return to the ring.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Battle of the Decades – Series Premiere – 10/9c on Food – Competition – TV-G Teams comprised of two chefs from different generations tackle challenges in which they must use popular ingredients and gadgets from the past as well as take on viral food trends and classic dishes, all while bridging the generational gap with their approach and techniques. From Snoopy Sno-Cone machines to Easy Bake Ovens, it is no easy feat for the competitors as they navigate challenges based on trends such as 1950s gelatin molds and savory jello salads to modern day dishes like accordion potatoes and fluffy Japanese Soufflé pancakes. The members of the last team standing then go head-to-head against each other in an old school vs. new school match up to see which chef walks away with $10,000. Over the course of the season, host Jonathan Bennett is joined by a rotating panel of judges including Eddie Jackson and his father Eddie Jackson Sr., Antonia Lofaso and her daughter Xea Myers, Peter Fang and his daughter Kathy Fang, Julian Rodarte and his father Beto Rodarte, along with special celebrity guest judges including singer Taylor Dayne, actress Jennie Garth (90210), actor Wayne Knight (Seinfeld), Olympic gold medalist Greg Louganis and actress Nia Vardalos (My Big Fat Greek Wedding).

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on Food – Competition – TV-G The Chosen One – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Jodie, a 12-year-old living in Baja California Sur, discovers he has Jesus-like powers. Will he answer his calling and fulfill his destiny?

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Depp v. Heard – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Depp v Heard is a three-part series examining the infamous defamation case that captured the world’s attention and became the world's first trial by TikTok. Showing both testimonies side-by-side for the first time, this series explores this global media event, questioning the nature of truth and the role it plays in our modern society.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Guy's Grocery Games: All-Star Invitational – Series Premiere – 9/8c on Food – Competition – TV-G On this epic five-week tournament, Guy Fieri brings together eight of the most renowned chefs in the culinary world to compete in the Flavortown Market for the very first time on Guy’s Grocery Games: All-Star Invitational. The exhilarating competition kicks off with Guy’s most challenging aisle games yet. Going head-to-head in this monumental showdown are culinary giants Karen Akunowicz, Nate Appleman, Jose Garces, Ilan Hall, Stephanie Izard, Mei Lin, Shota Nakajima, and Jonathon Sawyer as they vie for the chance to win up to $75,000 in prizes and the coveted trophy.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Food – Competition – TV-G

New Movies

Miguel Wants to Fight – Streaming on Hulu Despite living in a neighborhood where fighting is stitched into the fabric of everyday life, high school junior Miguel (Tyler Dean Flores) has never found himself in one. And, to be honest, he’s perfectly fine with that. But when a combination of events turn his life upside down, Miguel and his three best friends —the stoic David (Christian Vunipola), the rowdy Cass (Imani Lewis) and the quick-tonged Srini (Suraj Partha)— enter into a series of hilarious misadventures as he tries to get into his first ever fight.

– Streaming on

Thursday, August 17th

New TV Shows

Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks – Series Premiere – Streaming on Hulu “Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks” examines cold cases that are solved through advancements in DNA, along with the unwavering dedication of victims’ families, law enforcement and the public. Narrated by celebrated veteran journalist and newsman Bill Kurtis, each episode tells the story of how forensic evidence is used to solve murder cases that have remained unsolved for years.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Killing It – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Peacock In the first season, Craig Foster (Craig Robinson) teams up with his Uber driver, Jillian (Claudia O’Doherty), to enter a state-sponsored snake-hunting contest in hopes of achieving the American dream and becoming a successful entrepreneur. The second season picks up a year later, as Craig and Jillian take the money they won from the Florida Python Challenge and use it to buy a saw palmetto berry farm. Craig is so close to realizing his dream of shrinking men’s prostates, making his family proud, and — most importantly — getting filthy rich. Just as they’re about to start making money, however, a series of unexpected visitors (some human, some not) threaten to destroy everything they’ve built.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on My Dad the Bounty Hunter – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix My Dad the Bounty Hunter is an animated action-comedy series following close-knit siblings Lisa and Sean, who stow away on their dad’s latest work trip, hoping to finally get some quality time together. Little do they know Dad’s been keeping a secret from them — he’s actually the toughest bounty hunter in the galaxy! Launched into the surprise space adventure of a lifetime, Lisa and Sean discover that their seemingly average dad’s job is anything but boring. Dodging dangerous alien

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Tracy Morgan: Takin' It Too Fa r – Special – Streaming on Max Two-time Emmy-nominated actor and comedian Tracy Morgan (“30 Rock,” “The Last O.G.”) leaves it all on the stage in his first Max stand-up special taped live from the Wilbur Theater in Boston, Massachusetts. Grateful and hyped, the comedian owns his set and unabashedly tackling topics such as dating in his 50s (along with the unexpected side effects that comes with it), his dysfunctional family, attempting to reverse gentrification in Brooklyn, and the very public 2014 car accident that left him with multiple broken bones, a traumatic brain injury, and a substantial settlement. Executive produced by Emmy and GRAMMY® winner Rikki Hughes, TRACY MORGAN: TAKIN’ IT TOO FAR showcases a seasoned comedy veteran in his most edgy and fearless special yet.

r – Special – Streaming on The Upshaws – Part 4 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps), the head of a Black working class family in Indianapolis, is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family — wife Regina (Kim Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Spraggins, Journey Christine) and firstborn son (Jermelle Simon), the teenage son (Diamond Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis) — and tolerate his sardonic sister-in-law (Wanda Sykes), all without a blueprint for success. But the Upshaws are determined to make it work, and make it to the next level, together. In this upcoming part, the Upshaws continue to ride life’s ups and downs, including new jobs, bigger dreams, health struggles and some major life surprises but still hanging on with the love that comes with family.

– Part 4 Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

My Son Didn't Do It – 8/7c on LMN – NR Doing her best to balance a successful career with family life, a single mom’s world spirals out of control when her shy teenage son is arrested for the murder of a young woman he met online. Stars Gina Holden, Jason Cermak, and Zoe Christie.

– 8/7c on LMN – NR

Friday, August 18th

New TV Shows

Chris Fleming: Hell – Special – Streaming on Peacock Chris Fleming lights up Dynasty Typewriter as he explores the unique hell of performance anxiety through musical comedy, anecdotes about Phil Collins, and everything in between. His surreal take on the plight of being a live performer is accompanied by absurdist sketches depicting the artist’s journey through Hollywood and the mystical nature of live theater.

– Special – Streaming on Guns & Gulaabs – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Guns & Gulaabs is a captivating narrative of ‘firsts', set in the early ’90s in the unpredictable and precarious town called Gulaabganj. The series is an ode to Bollywood in the nineties, bringing back the charms of the decade. The genre-blending series intertwines romance, comedy, action, pulp, thrill and twists, with young adult themes, unlike anything you’ve witnessed before. Yahan purane Hindi aur angrezi gaane, love letters, Chuski (ice cream) aur Chaar-cut Atmaram, hai.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Harlan Coben's Shelter – Series Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video Harlan Coben’s Shelter follows the story of Mickey Bolitar after the sudden death of his father leads him to start a new life in Kasselton, New Jersey. Mickey quickly finds himself tangled in the mysterious disappearance of a new student at his school, Ashley Kent, which leads to uncovering unimaginable secrets within their quiet suburban community. With the help of his friends, the inventive Spoon, and secretive Ema, Mickey pulls back the sleepy facade of Kasselton to reveal a dark underground that may hold the answers to decades of disappearances, deaths, and legends—-and perhaps even Mickey’s own complex family history.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Honest Renovations – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on The Roku Channel – Reality – TV-14 The second season of “Honest Renovations” will once again feature Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis helping deserving families overcome parenting challenges through the renovation and transformation of home spaces. Jessica and Lizzy will identify what isn’t working and make changes, so that home life is more functional and enjoyable—all while having honest conversations about what it means to be a parent.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on The Roku Channel – Reality – TV-14 LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest – Special – Streaming on Disney+ In “LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest,” Tiana, Moana, Snow White, Rapunzel, and Ariel are off on an adventure as they are each unexpectedly transported to a mysterious castle. Shortly after arriving, they soon discover that Gaston has hatched an evil plan to take over all their kingdoms! The Princess characters must work together to solve challenges hidden deep within the castle walls and try to save their kingdoms from Gaston. Will bravery, quick-thinking, and teamwork prevail?

– Special – Streaming on MarkKim + Chef – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Max MarkKim + Chef follows soon-to-be married Thai TV personalities, Kimberley Anne Woltemas and Mark Prin Suparat as they take on yet another commitment — to learn to cook for each other like professional chefs across 10 fun-filled episodes. But this is no picnic. As the series begins, Mark and Kim cannot cook whatsoever, and they will be learning from some of Thailand’s most prominent celebrity chefs.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Mask Girl – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Kim Mo-mi, an ordinary office worker by day who is insecure about her appearance and a live-streamer by night who covers up her face with a mask, as she becomes embroiled in an unforeseen incident and undergoes a dramatic turn of events.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on New Bandits (Cangaço Novo) – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video The series tells the story of Ubaldo, an unhappy bank clerk who lives in the urban area of São Paulo with no memory of his childhood. He discovers that he has an inheritance and two sisters in the outback of Ceará: Dilvânia leads a group that worships her famous deceased father; and Dinorah is the only woman in a gang of bank robbers. Ubaldo arrives in town, becomes revered for his strong resemblance to his father, and is called upon to fulfill his destiny as the new mythical “cangaceiro” and supreme leader of the gang. Ubaldo will have to face bandits, murderers, the corrupt local police and literally blow up small towns as he embarks on his journey, desperately trying to keep his moral values in check.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie – Special – Streaming on Apple TV+ “One-of-a-Kind Marcie” follows Marcie, an introvert who loves her solitude but also enjoys helping her friends. During the school golf championship, Marcie assists Peppermint Patty as her caddie, offering thoughtful and deliberate advice to help her win. Meanwhile, back at school, Marcie is nominated for class president and starts to observe other friends and classmates needing help — from traffic jams in the hallway to not having enough to share with everyone at lunch. Full of great ideas, Marcie wants to offer help but struggles to share them in a way that doesn’t force her to be in the spotlight. She is eventually empowered to buck other people’s expectations and embrace her own unique way of doing things — allowing her to help her friends in her own way out of the spotlight.

– Special – Streaming on Time of Essence – Series Premiere – 9/8c on OWN – Documentary – NR “Time of Essence” will tell the story of how ESSENCE has informed and reflected Black culture in America for over 50 years. Each episode explores a different decade – from the ’70s to today – and features first-hand commentary on that era’s biggest moments from the icons, trailblazers, staffers and leaders who lived and defined them. This candid commentary is coupled with never-before-seen footage and exclusive behind-the-scenes moments from the worlds of entertainment, sports, politics, fashion and beauty. Trailblazers featured in the series include Taraji P. Henson, Gabrielle Union-Wade, singer and actress Vanessa Williams, Sunny Hostin, producer and former president of Motown Productions Suzanne de Passe, fashion model and icon Beverly Johnson, Johnson’s daughter Anansa Sims, Oscar® winning actresses Halle Berry and Whoopi Goldberg, Emmy winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, Regina Hall, and Taye Diggs. Iconic ESSENCE Magazine editor Mikki Taylor, long-time Editor and Chief Susan L. Taylor, and current President and CEO Caroline Wanga are also prominently highlighted in the series.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on OWN – Documentary – NR When Frank Met Carlitos (Cuando Frank Conocio A Carlitos) – Special – Streaming on Disney+ This special brings together Carlos Gardel and Frank Sinatra for the first time, played by Oscar Lajad and Pablo Turturiello, in a singular night. According to legend, Gardel was making a presentation on NBC in New York when a young admirer, eager to meet the “great baritone from the River Plate”, who was none other than Sinatra at 19 years old, introduced himself to him. Nobody really knows what happened in that meeting (not even if it really happened), but it served as the starting point for a very attractive idea: the night Gardel and Sinatra were locked in a dressing room. Both began a friendship that, supposedly, would last forever. This story is made up of parts of true facts and shows the vehicle that made the two greatest singers in America go through common themes, such as love, friendship, the neighborhood and the game, and interpret the best tangos of the Gardelian repertoire.

– Special – Streaming on

New Movies

10 Days of a Bad Man – Streaming on Netflix Battered, broken and bereaved, a private investigator must muscle his way through a tangle of lies to uncover the truth behind a mansion murder.

– Streaming on Bad Things – Streaming on Shudder When a group of friends escape the city to spend the weekend in an abandoned hotel, a pervading eerie energy begins to illuminate the cracks in their little family unit. Ruthie Nodd (Gayle Rankin) inherits the hotel from her grandmother and with bad childhood memories threatening to burst to the surface, Ruthie wants to sell the hotel and never return. But her partner Cal (Hari Nef) drags her there in the hopes of returning it to its former glory. They are joined by their amiable friend Maddie (Rad Pereira) and mysterious grifter Fran (Annabelle Dexter-Jones), whose unhinged seduction threatens to drive a wedge between the couple. As the friends dance, cook, flirt, and fight up and down the halls of the hotel, they begin to find themselves indelibly entwined in the hotel’s seductive embrace and start doing bad things to each other.

– Streaming on Blue Beetle – Exclusively in Theaters Mexican-American teenager Jaime Reyes gains super powers when a mysterious scarab binds to his spine and provides him with a powerful suit of blue alien armor.

– Landscape with Invisible Hand – Exclusively in Theaters Years into a benevolent alien occupation of Earth, the human race is still adjusting to the new world order and its quirky coffee table-sized overlords called the Vuvv. Their flashy advanced technology initially held promise for global prosperity, but rendered most human jobs – and steady income – obsolete. When 17-year-old artist Adam Campbell (Asante Blackk) and new girlfriend Chloe Marsh (Kylie Rogers) discover the Vuvv are particularly fascinated with human love and will pay for access to it, they decide to livestream their budding romance to make extra cash for themselves and their families. Life is good, for a while, until the flame of their teenage love fizzles out and they're forced to make very different, absurdly life-altering sacrifices for their families.

– Love, Sex and 30 Candles – Streaming on Netflix Through a year of 30th birthdays, four best friends navigate relationships, heartbreak and a shocking situation that threatens to tear them apart.

– Streaming on The Monkey King – Streaming on Netflix The Monkey King is an action-packed family comedy that follows a charismatic Monkey and his magical fighting Stick on an epic quest for victory over 100 demons, an eccentric Dragon King, and Monkey’s greatest foe of all —his own ego! Along the way, a young village girl challenges his self-centered attitude and shows him that even the smallest pebble can have a big effect on the world.

– Streaming on The More Love Grows – 9/8c on HMM – TV-G Helen is blindsided when her husband asks for a separation. With the help of a friendly vet and a rambunctious stray dog, she rediscovers her strength and begins to rebuild her life. Stars Rachel Boston and Warren Christie.

– 9/8c on HMM – TV-G Puppy Love – Streaming on Amazon Freevee After a disastrous first date, wild child Nicole (Lucy Hale) and socially anxious Max (Grant Gustin) vow to lose each other’s numbers, until they learn that their dogs found a love match, and now puppies are on the way! The hilariously mismatched Nicole and Max are forced to become responsible co-parents, but may end up finding love themselves.

– Streaming on Amazon Strays – Exclusively in Theaters When Reggie (Will Ferrell), a naïve, relentlessly optimistic Border Terrier, is abandoned on the mean city streets by his lowlife owner, Doug (Will Forte; The Last Man on Earth, Nebraska), Reggie is certain that his beloved owner would never leave him on purpose. But once Reggie falls in with a fast-talking, foul-mouthed Boston Terrier named Bug (Oscar® winner Jamie Foxx), a stray who loves his freedom and believes that owners are for suckers, Reggie finally realizes he was in a toxic relationship and begins to see Doug for the heartless sleazeball that he is. Determined to seek revenge, Reggie, Bug and Bug’s pals—Maggie (Isla Fisher; Now You See Me, Wedding Crashers), a smart Australian Shepherd who has been sidelined by her owner’s new puppy, and Hunter (Randall Park; Always Be My Maybe, Aquaman), an anxious Great Dane who’s stressed out by his work as an emotional support animal—together hatch a plan and embark on an epic adventure to help Reggie find his way home.

–

Saturday, August 19th

New TV Shows

Stand Up to Cancer – Special – 8/7c on ABC Stand Up To Cancer is celebrating 15 years of funding groundbreaking cancer research during our eighth televised fundraising special. Celebrities making a special appearance during the show include Elizabeth Banks, Jessica Biel, Don Cheadle, Katie Couric, Danai Gurira, Tony Hale, Ken Jeong, Maria Menounos, Julianne Moore, Tig Notaro, Jimmy Smits, Eric Stonestreet and Justin Timberlake; a special montage of comedic skits from past shows will feature Jack Black, Ben Falcone, Zach Galifianakis, Brad Garrett, Bill Hader, Jon Hamm, Kevin Hart, Ed Helms, Melissa McCarthy, and Matthew McConaughey. The televised special will also feature past musical performances from the likes of Brittany Howard, Simone Ledward Boseman, and The Who.

– Special – 8/7c on

New Movies

Never Too Late to Celebrate – 8/7c on Hallmark Career-focused dentist Camila is reluctant to celebrate her 30th birthday but inspired by Javi, a Spanish teacher, the two plan a quinceañera-themed party to honor her Hispanic heritage. Stars Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega.

– 8/7c on

This Week’s New Additions on Disney+

Disney+ Disney Streaming Bundle Sign up foror the(Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)