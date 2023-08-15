Everything Coming to Disney+ in September 2023

Disney+ has released a list of everything coming this September, which includes the live-action reimagining of The Little Mermaid, the concert special Lang Lang Plays Disney, and Season 2 of Marvel’s animated short series I Am Groot. Here are all of next month’s planned new additions.

New Exclusives

Movies & Specials

Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – September 13th

Join visionary director James Gunn and superstars such as Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldaña as they recount how "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" was conceived, shaped, and delivered to the world. And stand alongside the cast and crew in the emotional final moments of the shoot as they bid farewell to each other, and close this chapter in the saga of Peter Quill and his loveable band of misfit-warriors.

Lang Lang Plays Disney – September 15th

World renowned pianist Lang Lang and Disney’s most iconic music come together in this exclusive one night only concert at Royal Albert Hall. Through performance and documentary segments, the film opens an intimate window into his extraordinary musical journey, speaking to his love for Disney since his childhood in China.

Master & Apprentice: A Special Look at Ahsoka – September 15th

Dive into the new Star Wars master-apprentice legacy with the cast and filmmakers of Ahsoka.

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Secret Invasion – September 20th

Through in-depth interviews with cast and crew, and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, Assembled uncovers how Marvel Studios’ "Secret Invasion" was born. Witness what it took to conjure the world of the show, and spend time with Samuel L. Jackson as he dons the patch once again to engage in the most baffling battle of Nick Fury’s career.

TV Shows

I Am Groot September 6th – All Season 2 Shorts

Star Wars: Ahsoka September 6th – Episode 4 September 13th – Episode 5 September 20th – Episode 6 September 27th – Episode 7

Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory September 13th – All Episodes Streaming

Marvel Studios Legends September 29th – “Variants” and “TVA”

Disney's Launchpad September 29th – All Season 2 Shorts



New Library Additions

Tuesday, September 5

All Wet

Trolley Troubles

Wednesday, September 6

9/11: One Day in America (S1, 6 episodes)

The Little Mermaid

Friday, September 8

2000s Greatest Tragedies (special)

The Barn Dance

Bin Laden's Hard Drive (special)

Bone Trouble

George W. Bush: The 9-11 Interview (special)

Merbabies

Mickey's Kangaroo

Playful Pluto

Pluto, Junior

Wednesday, September 13

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S5, 7 episodes)

Raven's Home (S6, 4 episodes)

Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends

Wednesday, September 20

The Ghost and Molly McGee

PJ Masks: Power Heroes (S1, 5 episodes)

Wednesday, September 27

To Catch a Smuggler (S5, 8 episodes)

Pupstruction