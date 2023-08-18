Duffy the Disney Bear Coming to “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse” Series Revival in 2025

Duffy the Disney Bear will appear in Disney Junior’s revival of Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, coming in 2025 to both Disney Junior and Disney+.
- Disney Junior is reviving the popular preschool series Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, which will return in 2025 to both Disney Channel and Disney+.
- According to the description of the revival, currently being called “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse 2.0,” it was revealed that Duffy the Disney Bear will be added to the cast.
- “The new series will see the clubhouse expanding with a brand-new area just for Minnie and the addition of Duffy the Disney Bear, Mickey’s trusted teddy bear, who will make surprise appearances in multiple episodes.”
- Fun fact, Duffy the Disney Bear became a sensation at the Tokyo Disneyland Resort in 2005, one year before Mickey Mouse Clubhouse debuted in 2006!
- The backstory behind Duffy is that Minnie Mouse created him as a gift for Mickey Mouse so he wouldn’t be lonely on his travels. Through the magic of Mickey’s dreams, Duffy came to life.
- At this time, it appears that Duffy will be the only character from his collection of friends to appear on the revived series, but it’s possible that his other friends will appear in the future.
- Disney Imagineer Charlie Watanabe (Senior Story Editor and Global Writer – Duffy & Friends) was a guest at the 2022 D23 Expo during a panel called “Duffy and Friends Revealed,” during which he teased the upcoming 6-episode stop-motion animated series coming to Disney+.
- The announcement of Duffy’s appearance on Mickey Mouse Clubhouse is one of the ways Disney is working towards relaunching the character in the U.S. Duffy & Friends remain extremely popular at Disney’s international parks, including the Tokyo Disney Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland, and Shanghai Disneyland.
