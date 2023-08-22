Disneyland Resort Cast Member Shares His Journey from Make-A-Wish Recipient to Magic Maker

In honor of World Princess Week, a Disneyland Resort cast member shared the story of his journey from Make-A-Wish recipient to making magic of his own at Disneyland.

Disneyland cast member Dylan Cazin had a mantra during his battle with leukemia – “someday, I’ll be part of your world.” This uplifting thought, and his favorite character, Ariel, kept him going during his darkest moments.

In August 2017, Dylan was diagnosed with leukemia separated from the fun his high school peers were experiencing. He found solace in the story of The Little Mermaid. Ariel gave him a sense of hope, identifying with her determination to break free from her underwater realm. Following a relapse, Dylan received a bone marrow transplant in June 2018 through Be The Match, an organization that unites donors and recipients in critical need of a blood stem cell or marrow transplant.

Once his health improved, Dylan’s wish was granted to travel to Walt Disney World for a behind-the-scenes tour of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge from Imagineer Diego Parras. While there, he of course met Ariel in person!

Dylan didn’t want the magic to end there, however. He rejoined Make-A-Wish's Greater Bay Area chapter in 2020 as a volunteer to help build the Wish It Forward program and also served as Marketing intern the following summer. He also became involved with Be The Match at his university, Saint Mary’s College of California, to honor his selfless donor, Ryan.

His wish made him realize that he wanted to be part of the Disney magic. This June, his dream to work for Disney became a reality as he began a Disney Professional Internship on the Disneyland Resort Executive Communications team.

Later this week, more than 50 families from across the country will have their princess wishes come true at Once Upon A Wish Party. This first-of-its-kind event is being held in honor of World Princess Week and was dreamed up just for wish kids and their families. It will be a full-day affair filled with enchanting surprises, inspiration and adventures fit for a hero or heroine, including a royal ball with some favorite Disney characters.

