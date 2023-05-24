Walt Disney World and Make-A-Wish Announce “Once Upon A Wish Party” for World Princess Week

Walt Disney World and Make-A-Wish have announced the “Once Upon A Wish Party,” a special all-day royal experience being dreamed up just for wish families, and revealed the first wish as part of this event to a Florida first grader from the Orange County Public School district.

What’s Happening:

Minnie Mouse, Disney cast members and Make-A-Wish surprised 7-year-old Scarlett from Ventura Elementary School in Kissimmee, Florida with the news her wish for a “Disney Princess experience” was coming true. A lifelong fan of Disney Princesses, Scarlett was surrounded by nearly 100 of her fellow first grade classmates and teachers, as well as her family.

When she was just a baby, Scarlett’s family learned she would need a heart transplant. After undergoing many surgeries and a transplant at 18 months old, school was always a place of comfort for her after so much time in the hospital, so Disney and Make-A-Wish teamed up to make this surprise happen earlier this week just before school let out for the summer.

This first-of-its-kind wish event will take place during the company’s World Princess Week celebration from August 20th-26th. In addition to Scarlett, wish families across the country will be invited for surprises from dusk to dawn, including tea and treats, immersive Disney character meet and greets, and a ball they’re sure to remember forever.

This initiative follows the resort’s World Wish Day efforts where the 150,000th Disney-inspired wish was granted

What They’re Saying:

Scarlett’s mom said: “She’s going to have this super special experience and be able to go to the royal ball as a princess … I know she’s going to enjoy every single second of it. To see her happy and completely fulfilled is every mother’s dream. It means so much that she’ll be able to experience life as a normal kid at a theme park where we don’t have to think about a lot of the medical stuff that has consumed our lives in the past.”

Leslie Motter, Make-A-Wish America President and CEO said: "Disney is the largest wish granter in the world, and over our more than 40-year relationship, we've granted some pretty incredible wishes together. Whatever Disney does, they go all out. I can't wait to see the new happy memories Scarlett and our other attending wish families will be able to make at what is sure to be an unforgettable event."