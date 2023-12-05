Photos / Video: CHOC Foundations Hosts “Carousel of Possible Dreams” Charity Event at South Coast Plaza

This past weekend, Laughing Place was invited down to Costa Mesa, California to cover the “Carousel of Possible Dreams”— a very unique fundraising event for the CHOC Foundation, which benefits the Children’s Hospital of Orange County not far from Disneyland Resort.

Attendees were invited to board the Carousel of Possible Dreams, which has been transformed into its reindeer-riding overlay for the holiday season, and ride around 50 times in order to raise funds for the Thompson Autism and Neurodevelopment Center at CHOC. The fundraising goal for the event was $20,000, and in the weeks leading up to the carousel adventure, the CHOC Foundation collected pledges online to support this dizzying feat. In the YouTube video embedded below, you can watch the introduction for the event and plenty of riders who showed up to support this very worthy cause.

Watch CHOC Foundation "Carousel of Possible Dreams" charity event at South Coast Plaza:

When we arrived at the South Coast Plaza shopping mall that morning, we were delighted to find it fully decked out with some very attractive holiday decor for the season, plus a village where families can ride the above-mentioned Carousel of Possible Dreams and enjoy the overall Christmas spirit.

Of course, what holiday village would be complete without a visit with Santa? Jolly old St. Nick has his own meet-and-greet station within South Coast Plaza just next to the carousel. I also got a really big kick out of the mall’s Christmas train setup around the back side of the holiday village.

The Thompson Autism and Neurodevelopment Center at CHOC is a multidisciplinary clinic dedicated to offering diagnostic evaluations, behavioral consultations, therapy, and medical management for children and families affected by Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Your philanthropic contributions to the Thompson Autism and Neurodevelopment Center are crucial in offering essential, non-reimbursable services to children and their families, ultimately enhancing health outcomes and quality of life. For additional information on the CHOC Foundation and their Southern California charitable events throughout the year, be sure to visit the official CHOC Walk website.