“Avatar” VFX Artists Vote to Unionize

A group of VFX artists who have worked on the Avatar film series have voted to unionize with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), according to Variety.

What’s Happening:

The vote marks the first time a group of “vendor-side” VFX artists have won union representation through an official National Labor Relations Board vote.

The vote came down to 57 people in favor of union representation and 19 voting against. These VFX workers are employed by a subsidiary of Walt Disney Studios and work on the Avatar films through the Lightstorm Entertainment production company.

films through the Lightstorm Entertainment production company. The Avatar VFX team followed workers from Marvel Studios Walt Disney Pictures

VFX team followed workers from While positions like production designers, art directors, camera operators, editors, hair and makeup artists and many more positions have been represented by IATSE across film and TV, VFX workers historically have not.

What They’re Saying: