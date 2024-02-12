Disney CEO Bob Iger Reminds Shareholders of the Importance of the Upcoming Board Vote

Amid yet another proxy battle from Nelson Peltz and his Trian Group, Disney has shared another video, this time featuring CEO Bob Iger, emphasizing how important the vote will be during the Annual Meeting of Shareholders in April.

What’s Happening:

As Disney faces an interesting and somewhat contentious meeting of shareholders, the company has released a new video informing shareholders how to vote.

Specifically, the Company advises that shareholders vote for their nominated Board members

Disney previously illustrated this with a fun video featuring Ludvig Von Drake

Iger speaks of the progress that has been made in the busy and challenging time since he returned to the company at the end of 2022.

He speaks of some of the restructuring that has happened within the organization over the past year, as well as last week’s promising earnings report.

Iger notes that the “major distractions they are receiving from activist investors are exactly what they don’t need,” before urging shareholders to vote for the Disney Board’s recommended slate of nominees, on the white proxy card.