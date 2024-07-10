Disney Sells Stake in Boom Studios

by |
Tags: , , ,

Disney has sold their stake in Boom! Studios.

What’s Happening:

  • Penguin Random House will be acquiring Boom! Studios, the graphic novel and comic book publisher, reports The Hollywood Reporter.
  • Founded in 2005, the publishing company has made a name for itself as the premiere indie comic book publisher.
  • In 2017, 20th Century acquired a minority stake in the publisher, but will sell it as part of the deal.

More Walt Disney Company News:

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight