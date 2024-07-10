Disney Sells Stake in Boom Studios

Disney has sold their stake in Boom! Studios.
What’s Happening:
- Penguin Random House will be acquiring Boom! Studios, the graphic novel and comic book publisher, reports The Hollywood Reporter.
- Founded in 2005, the publishing company has made a name for itself as the premiere indie comic book publisher.
- In 2017, 20th Century acquired a minority stake in the publisher, but will sell it as part of the deal.
