Disney Sells Stake in Boom Studios

Disney has sold their stake in Boom! Studios.

What’s Happening:

Penguin Random House will be acquiring Boom! Studios, the graphic novel and comic book publisher, reports The Hollywood Reporter

Founded in 2005, the publishing company has made a name for itself as the premiere indie comic book publisher.

In 2017, 20th Century acquired a minority stake in the publisher, but will sell it as part of the deal.

