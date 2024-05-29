Nelson Peltz Sells Entire Stake in Disney Following April’s Proxy Battle

After losing April’s proxy battle at Disney, Nelson Peltz has decided to completely separate himself from the company in a bold way.

At around $120 a share, Peltz is estimated to have made somewhere near $1 billion from the sale.

Disney stock trades for about $100 per share currently.

This comes on the tail end of a tumultuous proxy battle where Peltz attempted to elect himself and former Disney Chief Financial Officer Jay Rasulo to the company’s board.

Peltz took issue with CEO Bob Iger and the company's streaming strategy and was hoping to take the reins.

The April election saw shareholders re-elect Disney’s full board of nominees icing out Peltz.

