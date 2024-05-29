Nelson Peltz Sells Entire Stake in Disney Following April’s Proxy Battle

After losing April’s proxy battle at Disney, Nelson Peltz has decided to completely separate himself from the company in a bold way.
What’s Happening:
- CNBC reports that activist investor Nelson Peltz has sold his entire stake in Disney.
- At around $120 a share, Peltz is estimated to have made somewhere near $1 billion from the sale.
- Disney stock trades for about $100 per share currently.
- This comes on the tail end of a tumultuous proxy battle where Peltz attempted to elect himself and former Disney Chief Financial Officer Jay Rasulo to the company’s board.
- Peltz took issue with CEO Bob Iger and the company's streaming strategy and was hoping to take the reins.
- The April election saw shareholders re-elect Disney’s full board of nominees icing out Peltz.
