Nelson Peltz Sells Entire Stake in Disney Following April’s Proxy Battle

by |
Tags: , , ,

After losing April’s proxy battle at Disney, Nelson Peltz has decided to completely separate himself from the company in a bold way.

What’s Happening:

  • CNBC reports that activist investor Nelson Peltz has sold his entire stake in Disney.
  • At around $120 a share, Peltz is estimated to have made somewhere near $1 billion from the sale.
  • Disney stock trades for about $100 per share currently.
  • This comes on the tail end of a tumultuous proxy battle where Peltz attempted to elect himself and former Disney Chief Financial Officer Jay Rasulo to the company’s board.
  • Peltz took issue with CEO Bob Iger and the company's streaming strategy and was hoping to take the reins.
  • The April election saw shareholders re-elect Disney’s full board of nominees icing out Peltz.

Read More:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber