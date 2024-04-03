Iger Responds to Claims That Disney Has No Response to Epic Universe

Iger was asked about the next year’s opening of Epic Universe and Disney’s reaction to the new major theme park addition to Orlando.

What’s Happening:

During today’s Shareholder Meeting, Iger was asked about Universal Studios’ Epic Universe, coming to Orlando next year.

The question pondered the lack of response to the large-scale addition to the Orlando theme park skyline.

Iger refuted the “lack of response,” stating that it couldn’t be “further from the truth.”

He stated that Toy Story Land, Pandora, TRON, Moana, and Runaway Railway were all a part of their staggered approach to keeping guests returning to the parks, while also bringing new attractions and capacity into the fold.

Iger did state that there was much more to be coming to the parks around the world, including Florida, but no concrete details were given.

More Shareholder Meeting News: