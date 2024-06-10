“Suicide Squad ISEKAI” Sets Premiere Date On Hulu

A new DC Original Anime series is heading to Hulu.
What’s Happening:
- Suicide Squad ISEKAI is the newest original anime series from Warner Bros.
- Featuring Harley Quinn, the Joker, and the Suicide Squad, the series puts a new spin on the famous DC characters.
- Amanda Waller has brought the suicide squad together yet again, but this time, sending them to an otherworldly realm of swords, magic, orcs, and dragons.
- Lives are at stake…can the Suicide Squad survive?
- Suicide Squad ISEKAI has a three-episode premiere on June 27th on Hulu, with new episodes released every Thursday.
More Hulu News:
- Tribeca 2024: "Brats" Explores the Impact of the Brat Pack Nearly 40 Years After the Term Was Coined
- Scary Summer 2K24: A Hulu and Disney+ Watchlist
- Tribeca 2024: "Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer" Introduces the Real Dr. Ann Burgess and Her Impressive Work
- “Futurama” Releases Teaser Ahead of Season 12
- Disney+ and Hulu’s Essential Pride Viewing