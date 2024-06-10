“Suicide Squad ISEKAI” Sets Premiere Date On Hulu

A new DC Original Anime series is heading to Hulu.

What’s Happening:

Suicide Squad ISEKAI is the newest original anime series from Warner Bros.

is the newest original anime series from Warner Bros. Featuring Harley Quinn, the Joker, and the Suicide Squad, the series puts a new spin on the famous DC characters.

Amanda Waller has brought the suicide squad together yet again, but this time, sending them to an otherworldly realm of swords, magic, orcs, and dragons.

Lives are at stake…can the Suicide Squad survive?

Suicide Squad ISEKAI has a three-episode premiere on June 27th on Hulu, with new episodes released every Thursday.

More Hulu News: