“Futurama” Releases Teaser Ahead of Season 12

A new teaser for the upcoming 12th season of Futurama.

What’s Happening:

  • Even against two separate cancellations, Futurama continues to reign on Hulu.
  • The streamer has released the first look at the upcoming 12th season of the animated series.
  • Futurama returns with new episodes on July 29th on Hulu.

