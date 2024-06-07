“Futurama” Releases Teaser Ahead of Season 12

A new teaser for the upcoming 12th season of Futurama.
What’s Happening:
- Even against two separate cancellations, Futurama continues to reign on Hulu.
- The streamer has released the first look at the upcoming 12th season of the animated series.
- Futurama returns with new episodes on July 29th on Hulu.
