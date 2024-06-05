Tribeca 2024: Hulu’s “Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge” Shows Several Sides of a Fashion Icon

The 2024 Tribeca Film Festival is officially underway — and The Walt Disney Company’s presence is once again being felt. To kick things off, Hulu’s upcoming documentary Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge made its grand premiere on June 5th. From directors Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Trish Dalton, the documentary film features interviews with von Furstenberg herself as well as a number of her friends, family, and admirers. Through her own words, other interviews, and archive footage, viewers are introduced to von Furstenberg in an intimate way that leaves no doubt as to why the fashion designer has been revered for decades.

Admittedly, I had never heard of Diane von Furstenberg ahead of this. But, when a documentary starts with the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Hilary Clinton, and many others speaking on the film’s subject, it becomes very clear that the person at the center is someone to be aware of.

Known as the designer of the popular wrap dress, von Furstenberg’s full story has many chapters. Born to a mother who had just survived Auschwitz mere months before, Diane would go on to marry a German prince, build a wildly successful business, and reinvent said business multiple times over — all while living a globetrotting, liberated lifestyle as chronicled by tabloids and legitimate press alike. Moreover, her personal story happens to highlight the larger societal events and changes that have occurred over the decades. From the increase of women going into the workforce to the excesses of the Studio 54 era in the 70s, the AIDS epidemic of the 1980s, and the evolution of retail fashion in the 90s and 00s, DVF was there for it all.

What’s perhaps most fascinating about von Furstenberg is that, while there are several labels one could place upon her, she manages to buck the connotation that comes with each. She’s a “woman in charge” but not necessarily a “girl boss.” She’s a socialite, but with more substance than most. She’s a fashion icon, but without the pretentiousness that often comes with such a title. Truly, she breaks the mold in all of the best ways possible.

Because of how likable DVF is herself, Woman in Charge is also a joy to watch. Even though the film hits on a trifecta of heartbreaking topics, I found myself smiling through much of the runtime — especially as it neared a conclusion. Surely, von Furstenberg doesn’t need me to applaud her success, yet that’s exactly what ended up happening as I saw her life unfold before me.

Something to note is that, while von Furstenberg has never made her sexuality a secret and the topic is often breached in the film, the conversation is rarely (if ever) explicit. Therefore, even more prudish viewers need not avoid the doc. And while it isn’t rated, I’d say it’d be a PG-13 overall.

As far as documentaries go, Woman in Charge is fairly straightforward and is told mostly linearly. That’s not a bad thing per se, but the only minor criticism that I have for the film is that it fits the medium (Hulu) a little too well. This is to say that there’s perhaps a bit more gloss on it then there might be otherwise. At the same time, though, it does avoid some of the sensationalistic trappings that documentaries on other platforms fall into — which was refreshing after being inundated with such films and series as of late.

For those like me who weren’t familiar with DVF, this documentary is eye-opening. Yet, I also suspect that even those with some knowledge of the woman in charge will learn something about her story. Either way, it’s a film I’d highly recommend watching when it hits Hulu later this month.

Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival and will begin streaming on Hulu June 25th.