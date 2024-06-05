Hulu Comedy Series “Chad Powers” Adds Steve Zahn

One of the stars of The White Lotus is joining the cast of Hulu’s upcoming series Chad Powers.

  • Deadline reports that Steve Zahn (The White Lotus and Diary of a Wimpy Kid) is set to star opposite Glen Powell in the new Hulu half-hour comedy series Chad Powers.
  • The series, which is based on an Eli Manning sketch from ESPN+, is co-created and executive produced by Powell and Michael Waldron. Following a college quarterback whose career is cut short due to bad behavior, the player will disguise himself as Chad Powers (Powell) and walk onto a struggling Southern football team.
  • Zahn will play Jack Hudson. The charming Head Coach of the struggling team. When he’s about to give up, the talented Chad Powers gives him one last shot at glory.
  • Eli Manning will be executive producer along with Omaha Productions’ Peyton Manning, Jamie Horowitz, Ben Brown and ESPN.

