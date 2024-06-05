Hulu Comedy Series “Chad Powers” Adds Steve Zahn

One of the stars of The White Lotus is joining the cast of Hulu’s upcoming series Chad Powers.

Deadline The White Lotus and Diary of a Wimpy Kid ) is set to star opposite Glen Powell in the new Hulu half-hour comedy series Chad Powers.

and ) is set to star opposite Glen Powell in the new Hulu half-hour comedy series The series, which is based on an Eli Manning sketch from ESPN

Zahn will play Jack Hudson. The charming Head Coach of the struggling team. When he’s about to give up, the talented Chad Powers gives him one last shot at glory.

Eli Manning will be executive producer along with Omaha Productions’ Peyton Manning, Jamie Horowitz, Ben Brown and ESPN.

