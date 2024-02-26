ESPN Thinks That “Anyone Can Bracket” This March

ESPN believes that “Anyone Can Bracket” during this year’s college basketball tournaments.

What’s Happening:

ESPN’s Tournament Challenge is on its way with March right around the corner.

Home to the #1 bracket game, ESPN wants to prove that “Anyone Can Bracket” this spring.

The new ad campaign will run across broadcast, streaming, digital, audio, OOH, and social.

The Men’s Tournament Challenge collected more than 20 million completed brackets before the tournament started last year, with the Women’s Tournament Challenge receiving a 41% increase in total brackets in 2023.

What They’re Saying:

Seth Ader, Vice President of Brand Marketing at ESPN: “ESPN Tournament Challenge is the No. 1 bracket game for a variety of reasons, but one of them is that ESPN encourages fans to be part of the excitement that March college basketball brings. Any easy way to do that is to fill out a bracket. It can be data-driven, random selection, or as simple as making picks based on a favorite color. Anyone can bracket…and anyone can win.”

"ESPN Tournament Challenge is the No. 1 bracket game for a variety of reasons, but one of them is that ESPN encourages fans to be part of the excitement that March college basketball brings. Any easy way to do that is to fill out a bracket. It can be data-driven, random selection, or as simple as making picks based on a favorite color. Anyone can bracket…and anyone can win." Robyn Tenebaum, Creative Director at Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners: "This goes down as one of my favorite campaigns we've created with our friends at ESPN. It's got this hard-to-achieve subtle humor, it's highly crafted, and most of all it really drives the message home: filling out an ESPN Tournament Challenge bracket is so fun and easy, anyone can do it – even if you have zero sports knowledge or an actual human brain. It was really fun to extend this campaign beyond just film too. It's socially and digitally led so people can actually follow each character's brackets throughout the tournament, IRL."

