Hulu Picks Up New Comedy Series “Chad Powers” from Eli Manning

In a bit of Ted Lasso-inspired television, Hulu has announced a series order for a new half-hour comedy Chad Powers.

From executive producer Glen Powell, Michael Waldron, and Eli Manning, the series is inspired by Manning’s ESPN

When bad behavior nukes hotshot QB Russ Holliday’s college career, he disguises himself and walks onto a struggling Southern football team as the talented, affable Chad Powers.

Powell and Waldron co-wrote the pilot.

Chad Powers comes from 20th Television and will stream on Hulu.

“We’re both diehard college football fans. When we saw Eli as Chad Powers, we knew that was the way into a big, fun story about this world. We’re excited to be part of this team, and can’t wait to get Chad in the game. Think fast, run fast.” – writer and executive producers Glen Powell and Michael Waldron

“The love for Chad Powers has surprised me in spectacular ways. I played 16 years in the NFL, but now when I’m in a restaurant or walking through an airport, it’s not uncommon for fans to scream, ‘Hey Chad!’ I’m so excited to team up with my friends Glen Powell, Michael Waldron and Omaha Productions to continue to tell the Chad Powers story and see what he does next.” – Eli Manning

