Hulu Announces Premiere Date for “Vanderpump Villa”

The Vanderpump Villa will be open for business this spring on Hulu.
What’s Happening:
- Hulu has announced the premiere date for their new series Vanderpump Villa.
- In this new unscripted docu-drama, Lisa Vanderpump’s hand-picked staff at the Chateau Rosabelle.
- Every episode will follow the staff as they work and live at their new luxurious abode.
- Will the crew be responsible for successful stays or irresponsible play?
- Vanderpump Villa premieres on Hulu with three episodes on April 1st.
