Eva Longoria Joins the Cast of “Only Murders in the Building” for Season 4

Eva Longoria is heading back in front of the cameras for a recurring role in season 4 of Hulu‘s Only Murders in the Building, according to Deadline.

Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria (and director of the recent film Flamin’ Hot ) has been tapped for a recurring role on the popular Hulu comedy series, starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

According to an interview with Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich, the new season will kick off with a trip to Los Angeles before returning to The Arconia in their search of Saz's (Jane Lynch) killer.

Longoria’s character becomes integral to the twists and turns of this season’s investigation, Deadline’s sources close to production reveal.

She joins Saturday Night Live alum Molly Shannon

Last year's major guest, Meryl Streep, will also be returning for the fourth season

Season 3 found Charles, Oliver & Mabel (played by Steve Martin, Martin Short & Selena Gomez) investigating a murder behind the scenes of a Broadway show. Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) is a Hollywood action star whose Broadway debut is cut short by his untimely death. Aided by co-star Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep), our trio embarks on their toughest case yet, all while director Oliver desperately attempts to put his show back together. Curtains up!

Only Murders in the Building hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman ( Grace & Frankie ).

hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman ( ). The first three seasons of Only Murders in the Building are streaming on Hulu, and be sure to check out Alex’s recap of the season 3 finale