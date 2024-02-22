Eva Longoria Joins the Cast of “Only Murders in the Building” for Season 4

Eva Longoria is heading back in front of the cameras for a recurring role in season 4 of Hulu‘s Only Murders in the Building, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria (and director of the recent film Flamin’ Hot) has been tapped for a recurring role on the popular Hulu comedy series, starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.
- According to an interview with Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich, the new season will kick off with a trip to Los Angeles before returning to The Arconia in their search of Saz’s (Jane Lynch) killer.
- Longoria’s character becomes integral to the twists and turns of this season’s investigation, Deadline’s sources close to production reveal.
- She joins Saturday Night Live alum Molly Shannon as the two new cast members announced for the season.
- Last year’s major guest, Meryl Streep, will also be returning for the fourth season.
- Season 3 found Charles, Oliver & Mabel (played by Steve Martin, Martin Short & Selena Gomez) investigating a murder behind the scenes of a Broadway show. Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) is a Hollywood action star whose Broadway debut is cut short by his untimely death. Aided by co-star Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep), our trio embarks on their toughest case yet, all while director Oliver desperately attempts to put his show back together. Curtains up!
- Only Murders in the Building hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie).
- The first three seasons of Only Murders in the Building are streaming on Hulu, and be sure to check out Alex’s recap of the season 3 finale.
