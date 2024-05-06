Financial Adviser Being Brought In To Assist In Hulu Valuation

Disney and Comcast are hiring a financial adviser to help value the 33% stake in Hulu that is currently for purchase.

What’s Happening:

Reuters reports

JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley both provided valuations for Hulu, but since both work closely with the parties, they decided on an outside bank to assist.

JPMorgan valued Hulu for Disney at $27.5 billion. Morgan Stanley valued Hulu for Comcast at $40 billion.

Due to the confidential matter, the bank will be deemed anonymous.

The bank will then provide a valuation. Whichever the new valuation is closer to (the JP Morgan or Morgan Stanley valuations), an average will be found and the deal will utilize that number.

More Walt Disney Company News: