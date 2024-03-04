Morgan Stanley Increases Disney’s Price Target

Morgan Stanley has boosted Disney’s price target.

What’s Happening:

  • Yahoo Finance reports that Disney has received a price target upgrade from Morgan Stanley.
  • Based on the company’s future prospects, the price target went from $110 to $135 per share.
  • The rise is based on Disney’s streaming and theme park futures.

