Morgan Stanley Increases Disney’s Price Target

Morgan Stanley has boosted Disney’s price target.
What’s Happening:
- Yahoo Finance reports that Disney has received a price target upgrade from Morgan Stanley.
- Based on the company’s future prospects, the price target went from $110 to $135 per share.
- The rise is based on Disney’s streaming and theme park futures.
