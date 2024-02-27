Bob Iger to Participate in Q&A at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Disney CEO Bob Iger will participate in a question and answer session at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference next week.

The Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference will take place on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

Iger’s question and answer session will be at approximately 1:15 p.m. ET/ 10:15 a.m. PT.

The session will be live streamed here

Iger also participated in the event last year took the reins

