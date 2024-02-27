Bob Iger to Participate in Q&A at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

by |
Tags: ,

Disney CEO Bob Iger will participate in a question and answer session at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference next week.

  • The Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference will take place on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.
  • Iger’s question and answer session will be at approximately 1:15 p.m. ET/ 10:15 a.m. PT.
  • The session will be live streamed here and a recording will also be archived.
  • Iger also participated in the event last year and, in the year prior, then-Walt Disney Company CFO Christine McCarthy took the reins of the session.

ICYMI – More Walt Disney Company news:

  • Blackwells Capital, a shareholder of The Walt Disney Company that is actively trying to gain more representation on the company’s Board, shared a new video and presentation outlining their vision for the future of technology at Disney. One part of their presentation was a little poorly researched, as it seems to confuse Star Wars and Star Trek.
  • The Walt Disney Company sent a letter to shareholders detailing the progress made on their strategies and promises made over one year ago.
  • Sean Bailey, the president of Walt Disney Studios, is departing after fifteen years.
Mike Mack
Mack is the Editorial Director for Marvel and ESPN content and he has covered comic cons, theme park events, video game showcases and other fun events. He is a fan of theme parks, sports, movies, Marvel Comics and is a self-proclaimed "nerd."
View all articles by Mike Mack