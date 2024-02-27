Bob Iger to Participate in Q&A at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Disney CEO Bob Iger will participate in a question and answer session at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference next week.
- The Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference will take place on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.
- Iger’s question and answer session will be at approximately 1:15 p.m. ET/ 10:15 a.m. PT.
- The session will be live streamed here and a recording will also be archived.
- Iger also participated in the event last year and, in the year prior, then-Walt Disney Company CFO Christine McCarthy took the reins of the session.
