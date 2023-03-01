Disney CEO Bob Iger To Participate In Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger is set to participate in a question and answer session at this year’s Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference on Thursday, March 9th, 2023.
What’s Happening:
- Bob Iger, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), will participate in a question-and-answer session at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at approximately 12:45 p.m. ET/ 9:45 a.m. PT.
- Shareholders and those interested are invited to stream the session live, by visiting www.disney.com/investors. A recording of the question-and-answer session will be archived on The Walt Disney Company website.
- As a global financial services firm, Morgan Stanley is committed to technological innovation. They rely on technologists from around the world to create leading-edge, secure platforms for businesses and hold an annual conference on the topic.
- Last year, Walt Disney Company CFO Christine McCarthy took the reins of the session during the conference, which looked at the impact of the metaverse and its impact on the industry. The metaverse is just the latest example of how digitalization is changing how we live, work and play.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now