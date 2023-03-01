Disney CEO Bob Iger To Participate In Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger is set to participate in a question and answer session at this year’s Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference on Thursday, March 9th, 2023.

What’s Happening:

Bob Iger, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), will participate in a question-and-answer session at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at approximately 12:45 p.m. ET/ 9:45 a.m. PT.

Shareholders and those interested are invited to stream the session live, by visiting www.disney.com/investors

As a global financial services firm, Morgan Stanley is committed to technological innovation. They rely on technologists from around the world to create leading-edge, secure platforms for businesses and hold an annual conference on the topic.

Last year, Walt Disney Company CFO Christine McCarthy took the reins