Three New Recurring Cast Members Join “Abbott Elementary” For Its Third Season

Abbott Elementary returns for its third season in just over a week on ABC, and three new faces will be a part of the cast, according to Deadline.

Josh Segarra ( She-Hulk: Attorney at Law ), Kimia Behpoornia ( Reboot ) and Benjamin Norris ( Never Have I Ever ) have joined the cast of the third season of Abbott Elementary in recurring roles.

), Kimia Behpoornia ( ) and Benjamin Norris ( ) have joined the cast of the third season of Abbott Elementary in recurring roles. Segarra will portray Manny, Behpoornia will portray Emily and Norris will portray Simon. The trio are the good-natured Philadelphia school district representatives who aim to bring fresh perspectives to their roles as school ambassadors.

The series picks up mid-school year and will consist of 14 episodes, following last year’s dual WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — find themselves thrown together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don't love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children. The series was created by and stars Quinta Brunson, alongside Tyler James Williams, Lisa Ann Walter, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James and Chris Perfetti.

