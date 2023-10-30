AMC Networks Acquire Rights to Disney’s “Nautilus” Series

After Disney+ declined to pick up the series, AMC Networks have acquired the U.S. and Canadian linear and streaming rights to Disney Entertainment’s Nautilus, according to TheWrap.
What’s Happening:
- Based on Jules Verne’s 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, Nautilus was originally announced back in 2021.
- Although the series had been completely filmed, it was revealed in August that Disney+ declined to move forward with the project.
- Now, Nautilus will air on AMC and AMC+ as a special television event in 2024.
- The series tells the origin story of Captain Nemo (Shazad Latif), an Indian prince robbed of his birthright and family, a prisoner of the East India Mercantile Company and a man bent on revenge against the forces that have taken everything from him.
- The series also stars:
- Georgia Flood
- Thierry Frémont
- Pacharo Mzembe
- Arlo Green
- Tyrone Ngatai
- Ling Cooper Tang
- Andrew Shaw
- Ashan Kumar
- Céline Menville
- Kayden Price
- The show is developed and produced by Moonriver TV’s Xavier Marchand and Seven Stories’ Anand Tucker and written and executive produced by James Dormer.
What They’re Saying:
- Ben Davis, executive vice president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios: “Nautilus is a big, sweeping drama that is sure to appeal to fans of our Anne Rice Immortal Universe and other buzzy and fan-forward series like Orphan Black: Echoes.”
- Writer James Dormer: “I am hugely excited that the efforts of everyone involved in the making of this show will be seen on such a prestigious network.”