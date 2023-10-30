AMC Networks Acquire Rights to Disney’s “Nautilus” Series

After Disney+ declined to pick up the series, AMC Networks have acquired the U.S. and Canadian linear and streaming rights to Disney Entertainment’s Nautilus, according to TheWrap.

What’s Happening:

Based on Jules Verne’s 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea , Nautilus was originally announced

, was Although the series had been completely filmed, it was revealed in August

Now, Nautilus will air on AMC and AMC+ as a special television event in 2024.

will air on AMC and AMC+ as a special television event in 2024. The series tells the origin story of Captain Nemo (Shazad Latif), an Indian prince robbed of his birthright and family, a prisoner of the East India Mercantile Company and a man bent on revenge against the forces that have taken everything from him.

The series also stars: Georgia Flood Thierry Frémont Pacharo Mzembe Arlo Green Tyrone Ngatai Ling Cooper Tang Andrew Shaw Ashan Kumar Céline Menville Kayden Price

The show is developed and produced by Moonriver TV’s Xavier Marchand and Seven Stories’ Anand Tucker and written and executive produced by James Dormer.

What They’re Saying: