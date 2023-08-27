“Nautilus” Series No Longer Moving Forward at Disney+

Nautilus, a live-action series based on 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, will no longer be moving forward at Disney+, according to Deadline.

In the series, Nemo (Shazad Latif) was to be an Indian Prince robbed of his birth right and family, a prisoner of the East India Company and a man bent on revenge against the forces which have taken everything from him. But once he sets sail with his ragtag crew on board the awe-inspiring Nautilus, he not only battles with his enemy, he also discovers a magical underwater world.

The series was also set to star: Georgia Flood Thierry Frémont Pacharo Mzembe Arlo Green Tyrone Ngatai Ling Cooper Tang Andrew Shaw Ashan Kumar Céline Menville Kayden Price

Nautilus was produced by Xavier Marchand’s Moonriver Studios and Anand Tucker’s Seven Stories.

The series has already been shot as filming began way back in February of 2022

Disney+ is reportedly working with the show’s production team to find a new home for the series, with meetings and screenings underway.

Nautilus was one of three UK original series announced during the 2021 Edinburgh TV Festival and Deadline reports that no other UK projects have been impacted by Disney’s recent cuts, which have also seen the cancelation of Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. and The Spiderwick Chronicles.