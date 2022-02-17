Casting is Complete and Filming Has Kicked off This Week in Australia for the Disney+ Series, “Nautilus”

According to Deadline, casting is complete and filming has kicked off in Australia on Disney+’s Nautilus, the live action re-telling of Jules Verne’s 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea.
What’s Happening:
- Casting for the series has completed and joining the previously announced Shazad Latif (The Pursuit of Love) in the lead role of Captain Nemo are Georgia Flood (Anzac Girls), who plays Humility Lucas, a privileged daughter of the British Empire who is taken hostage on board the Nautilus, and Thierry Frémont (Allied) as Gustave Benoit, a French engineer and architect of the submarine.
- Nautilus started filming this week at Village Roadshow Studios in Queensland and is produced by Xavier Marchand’s Moonriver Studios and Anand Tucker’s Seven Stories, is one of the streamer’s most high profile projects to be made outside of the U.S. as it targets 60 international originals over the next two years.
- Other new cast members include Pacharo Mzembe, Arlo Green, Tyrone Ngatai, Ling Cooper Tang, Andrew Shaw, Ashan Kumar, Céline Menville and Kayden Price. The show has also drafted in a new Production Executive, Ian Hogan, after Julie Clark moved to ITV Studios.
More Disney+ News:
- Disney+ released first-look character images for a star-studded roster of guest cast featured in the new original series, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, premiering with two episodes February 23 on Disney+.
- Walt Disney Studios has shared a teaser trailer of the upcoming Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers film reboot that blends both live action and digital animation, coming May 20, 2022 to Disney+.
- Last week’s season finale of The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+ reached 1.5 million U.S. households, soaring past the season two finale of The Mandalorian.