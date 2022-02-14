Viewership for “The Book of Boba Fett” Finale 36% Higher Than “The Mandalorian” Season 2 Finale

Last week’s season finale of The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+ reached 1.5 million U.S. households, soaring past the season two finale of The Mandalorian, according to Deadline.
- The five-day finale draw for The Book of Boba Fett was 36% higher than that of the season 2 finale of The Mandalorian.
- The Book of Boba Fett finale was directed by Robert Rodriguez and written by Jon Favreau and Noah Kloor.
- Ironically, the uptick in viewership came after the previous two episodes focused heavily on characters from The Mandalorian, which had fans talking for weeks.
- With the season 2 finale of The Mandalorian debuting in December 2020, the increase in Disney+ subscribers also likely played a role in the difference in viewership.
- Disney reported that Disney+ reached 129.8 million subscribers worldwide at the end of their Q1.
- The biggest season finale viewership to date for a Disney+ original series remains that of Marvel’s Loki, which drew 1.9 million U.S. households through its first five days.
About The Book of Boba Fett:
- The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.
- The Book of Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen.
- Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers.
- The first five episodes of The Book of Boba Fett are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes releasing Wednesdays.