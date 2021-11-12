Actor Shazad Latif Cast as Captain Nemo in New Disney+ Series “Nautilus”

Disney+ is creating a new live-action adventure series inspired by Jule Verne’s 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, that will give an origin story to Captain Nemo. Deadline has learned that Shazad Latif will be playing that iconic role.

What’s Happening:

Nautilus will be a 10-part series that will explore the origin of Captain Nemo and his legendary submarine, The Nautilus, told from his point of view. Actor Shazad Latif ( Star Trek: Discovery ) has been cast as Captain Nemo.

will be a 10-part series that will explore the origin of Captain Nemo and his legendary submarine, The Nautilus, told from his point of view. Actor Shazad Latif ( ) has been cast as Captain Nemo. It was also revealed that Michael Matthews ( Love and Monsters ) will be directing the series, while previously announced James Dormer will write and executive produce.

) will be directing the series, while previously announced James Dormer will write and executive produce. Production on Nautilus will begin next month in Australia.

will begin next month in Australia. Nautilus will be produced by Moonriver TV and Seven Stories, two British production companies.

will be produced by Moonriver TV and Seven Stories, two British production companies. Moonriver TV’s Xavier Marchand and Seven Stories’ Anand Tucker developed and co-produced the series while Johanna Devereaux executive produced for Disney.

About Nautilus:

“An Indian prince robbed of his birthright and family and a prisoner of the East India Company, Nemo is bent on revenge against the forces which have taken everything from him. Once he sets sail with his ragtag crew on board the technologically advanced submarine Nautilus, he battles with his enemy and also discovers a magical underwater world.” ( from Variety

Be sure to follow along with us all day long, as more sneak peeks and announcements are made for Disney+ Day!